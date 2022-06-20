Diablo Immortal: What Do You Unlock After Reaching Level 60?

Level 60 is maximum level in Diablo Immortal — but it isn’t the end of your adventure. Level 60 is the start of the endgame. This is where the real grinding begins. Unlike other games in this space, you won’t be grinding exclusively for better gear — there’s still XP to earn. Instead of standard levels, you’ll go up Paragon Levels. There are new activities to join, new difficulties to bonk your head against, and a new leveling system. There’s a lot waiting at the end, so if you want to know exactly what unlocks after hitting Level 60, here’s a quick list to prepare yourself.

Everything You Unlock At Level 60

At Level 60 the endgame begins. This is what you’ll unlock.

Hell Difficulty Unlocked : At Level 60, new difficulty options will become available. Hell 1 / Hell 2 / Hell 3 / Hell 4 — enemies become more difficult, but the chances of dropping better loot increase. To change difficulty level, open the World Map and tap the Skull Icon in the upper right corner. New activities will appear in different zones. In the Library of Zoltun Kulle , you can now collect lost pages and open portals to challenge rooms.

Paragon Levels : You now gain Paragon Levels. Loot will have a required Paragon Level. Paragon Levels are increased the same way as regular levels — earn XP and you’ll level up to the next tier. Paragon Levels take much, much more time to unlock.

Elite Quests : Increase Difficulty to Hell 1 to begin your first Elite Quest. Talk to the Royal Guard up the stairs from the Elder Rift / Challenge Rift to unlock daily Side Quests and weekly Elite Quests. To begin Elite Quests / Side Quests : Talk to NPC Taite in the alley southwest of Rakkis Plaza in Westmarch . She will finally offer you new quests.

Now that you’re in the endgame, you’ll want to immediately complete Challenge Rift 12 to upgrade the loot table on Elder Rifts and other activities — now gear will drop at Hell 1 tier. Better gear is absolutely required to push through the Paragon grind.