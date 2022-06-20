Diablo Immortal: How To Beat Skarn | Final Boss Guide

The Lord of Damnation awaits at the end of your adventure in Diablo Immortal. No, it isn’t Diablo himself — its Skarn, a different demonic entity that wants to corrupt the world of Sanctuary. Stop his plans for invasion and free the trapped Angels to face off against the demon himself. This is one of the hardest boss fights in Diablo Immortal. You won’t be able to out-level Skarn. The only way to win is to practice, practice, practice. You’ll die plenty against Skarn if you don’t bring some defensive skills and prepare yourself for a long fight.

Skarn is an impressive opponent that takes skill to master. If you’re struggling to finally complete the story, here’s a few tips to help you overcome.

Skarn | Realm of Damnation Final Boss

Skarn is the final boss of Diablo Immortal and appears in the “Lord of Damnation” quest. After completing the Pit of Anguish dungeon, you’ll be very close to the final encounter with Skarn. Skarn is a powerful opponent, so you’ll need to be prepared. Before going into the arena, here’s a few early tips.

Recommended Level : 56+ — Go all the way up to Level 60 if you’re having trouble.

: 56+ — Go all the way up to Level 60 if you’re having trouble. Equip a dodge / invincibility skill . Every class has a movement power that helps you avoid attacks or escape danger zones. Equip at least one of these. [ Ex . Leap, Blink, Wraith Form]

. Every class has a movement power that helps you avoid attacks or escape danger zones. Equip at least one of these. [ . Leap, Blink, Wraith Form] You’ll need this move for Phase 3 of the boss. When he splits into four copies, a dodge / movement skill will allow you to easily locate the real Skarn.

When you’re prepared to fight Skarn, enter his arena. He has multiple phases — here’s what you need to lookout for.

TIP: While reviving at any point will reset Skarn’s health to 100%, all health orbs that drop will remain. To make future runs easier, you can fight Skarn and leave behind red orbs to heal yourself on future runs.

Skarn Boss | Phase 1

Beware his sweeping beam attack. Use a dodge / invincibility skill and run very close. If you circle him, you can dodge / avoid getting hit all but once even without a dodge skill.

He uses this beam attack very often and with little warning. Never attack for too long at a time. Attack and move constantly so if he uses the beam, you can continue to run in circles to avoid his attack. If you stand still for long, it will rapidly drain your health.

Skarn Boss | Phase 2

In Phase 2, Skarn mostly keeps the same pattern. He summons more monsters, and periodically creates visions for you to fight. Run away and let them summon zombies then clear them out to build up your potion meter. You can recharge at least one potion during this phase.

Make sure to save Health Power-ups! They’ll drop whenever his health bar is depleted. They’ll stick around for a long time, so try to use those first and save your Potions for emergencies.

In Phase 2 and Phase 3, Skarn will launch waves of projectiles in all directions, then immediately use his beam attack. Stay close to Skarn so you can run around him just as the projectile attack stops. If you’re too far away, you’ll have to dodge or run through the projectiles to avoid his beam.

Skarn Boss | Phase 3

In Phase 3, Skarn will split into four. Attack the version with a red circle around the base. Don’t stop moving! Just run and find the one with a red circle, then stand in the far corner — so you’re as far away from the others as possible.

This is the most difficult phase — he’ll swarm you with beams that are difficult to dodge. He isn’t as powerful in this form but can still rapidly kill you if you’re in the center of the room. Stay near the throne to recover and prepare.

Wait out his energy projectile phase if you’re melee. It can rapidly kill you.

I recommend trying to keep at least two potions for the final phase. You’ll need them if you’re caught in a nasty situation.

And that’s it! This is an extremely tricky fight even if you’re Level 60. Focus on survival and avoiding damage. Deal damage when you can. Keep moving and you’ll finally manage to win. This is a Solo boss, too! You won’t be able to summon friends to help. Goodluck out there, adventurers.