12 Best Alien Xbox Series XS Games That Are Out Of This World

While there are several genres that bring gamers joy and excitement, games that involve aliens just seem to invoke terror and thrills like no other. For years, developers have tried to create the best of the best alien-inspired video games, where players are running for their lives and battling against horrific monstrous creatures from another world. Sometimes, it can be challenging to find the good eggs when it comes to this type of game, because so many may not live up to the player’s expectations. Let’s take a quick look at some of the best alien games Xbox players can check out if they haven’t already.

#12 Destroy All Humans

Destroy All Humans is an open-world adventure game taking place on Earth. The game revolves around Crypto, who has been sent to earth to obtain Furon DNA to save his race from cloning themselves into oblivion. Crypto will also need to search for answers about what happened to his previous clone that was sent on the exact same mission.

Basically, players will need to extract DNA from the human brain stem in order to save the alien race Crypto belongs to. Once Crypto defeats Majestic, a secret government organization, he then poses as the president to gain all of the brain stems and information he can to save his people.

#11 Prey

Prey is an open-world game mixed with a little bit of role-playing and stealth-game qualities. This first-person shooter is set in an alternate timeline, where players are a part of a scientific research team that is searching for information about the Typhon.

Typhon are a very aggressive Alien species known to not only have overtly strong physical strength but psychic powers such as shapeshifting into inanimate objects to remain hidden. Players will begin collecting resources and weapons to take the Typhon head-on, who have infiltrated the team’s space station.

#10 XCOM 2

The sequel to the ever-popular XCOM series, XCOM 2 is a turn-based tactical video game. Gamers will take on the role of the commander, placed in an Alien stasis where their brains are being used by the Alien species.

The XCOM is at war with an organization called ADVENT, which owns research facilities where they conduct experiments such as the Avatar Project. Though the Aliens have taken over planet Earth, it is the XCOM’s job to restore order and take back what is rightfully theirs.

#9 Subnautica

Subnautica is an open-world survival-adventure game that also throws in a few horrifying elements. Players begin searching the ocean located on an alien planet after their spaceship made a crash landing on the planet’s surface.

Players will have tasks and objectives to complete in order to make progress, all while fighting the dangers that lurk within the darkest depths of this underwater world. While the game includes two islands that players are more than welcome to explore, the majority of the game is spent underwater.

#8 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

A phenomenal and insanely cool first-person shooter, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is an action game that won’t soon be forgotten by fans. The game is a sequel to the Alien trilogy, which takes place around 23 years after the original films.

Players will begin their quest on board the UAS Endeavor, which has just received a distress call from the outer colonies. There are four different story campaigns players can follow within the game, which keeps the gameplay fresh and exciting.

#7 Alien Isolation

Another survival horror game that is worth mentioning is Alien Isolation, which takes place 15 years after the events that occurred in the 1979 film Alien. Players will take on the life of Amanda Ripley, who is searching for her mother that mysteriously disappeared from the Sevastopol space station.

The station has been completely torn to shreds, and players will quickly realize what creature was responsible for the wreckage. The main concept of the game is to escape the ship with their lives, all while finding out what actually happened to Amanda’s mother.

#6 Dead Space Franchise

Dead Space is an intense sci-fi horror game set in the 26th century. Players are equipped with technology that is referred to as RIG or “Resource Integration Gear”. This powerful space suit allows players to communicate with other characters, monitor their health, and even lets them obtain readings on the O2 levels.

Players will add weapons and special abilities to their suit in order to gain the upper hand on foes, such as the Necromorphs. Upgrading the gear constantly with the use of bench workstations in the first two games and suit kiosks in the later games is the key to success.

#5 No Man’s Sky

A gut-wrenching survival game, No Man’s Sky is all about the four pillars; survival, exploration, combat, and trading. Players have free reign of this open-world universe, which is made up of over 18 quintillion planets. While that may seem serene and relaxing, each planet is home to various alien species that are not afraid to engage with anyone who steps foot on their territory.

Players will make progress in the game by mining for resources that power up and improve their equipment, buying and selling their resources, or simply following the game’s main objective which is seeking out the entity known as The Atlas.

#4 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a mashup of all three Mass Effect titles, containing the single-player base content from each game. The game consists of action role-playing and a majority of the single-player content from the trilogy.

Players will take on the life of Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier that is up against a highly developed machine race. Players must be careful about every decision they made, as it can affect all three of the games in terms of gameplay and experience. In the Legendary Edition, the games were remastered, enhancing the graphics, quality, textures, effects, and models.

#3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order is an action-adventure game centered around the wonderful world of Star Wars. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the game is jam-packed with thrills, intense battles, and a phenomenal storyline. The game is played from a third-person perspective, where players control a former Jedi who not only has a lightsaber handy but also has the power of The Force to use against anyone who stands in the way.

Players will take on droids, stormtroopers, purge troopers, and even bosses like inquisitors and bounty hunters. The game just brings its players the overwhelming feeling of nostalgia that comes along with anything Star Wars related, making it a fun experience overall.

#2 Subnautica Below Zero

Just like the game’s predecessor, Subnautoca: Below Zero is an open-world survival adventure game that takes place almost entirely underwater. Gamers will be able to collect resources to survive and take on enemies within the dark waters, create tools, and even build themselves a base or submersible to traverse the depths of the Alien ocean.

This game goes a little more in-depth when it comes to customization of the player’s environments, allowing players to add decor and furniture to the inside of their base. To be successful, players should explore and locate crafting recipes that will come in handy later on down the line.

#1 Halo Franchise

One of the most well-known franchises on the planet, Halo is a military-style sci-fi game known for being one of the most successful video-game franchises to ever exist.

Tensions between the government and the colonies rise to extreme heights, creating a violent battle for freedom. The first-person shooter is centered around the final survivor of a group of supersoldiers who uses a high-powered exoskeleton to destroy a collective of alien species.