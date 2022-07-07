15 Best Upcoming Space Horror Video Games We Can’t Wait To Play

This year’s summer showcase events have so far had a fairly common thread; space horror. Starting with the Summer Game Fest showcase in early June, it’s been clear that fans of the horror genre have a lot to look forward to. Especially if they like their horror action to be tinged with more than a hint of spaced-based sci-fi to boot. In this list, we’re going to be taking a look at some of the best upcoming space horror video games. Time to get in the mood for some otherworldly terrors.

#15 Stormgate

Publisher: Frost Giant Studios

Developer: Frost Giant Studios

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2023

Stormgate is an upcoming real-time strategy game for PC and is set in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi-inspired future where humanity is locked in an ongoing battle with an invading alien species. Despite the near-extinction of the human race, brave heroes continue to fight back against the onslaught of these demonic alien forces, and players will be able to step into these heroes’ shoes (along with the 20-foot mechs they can control) in order to save the world. The game will cater well to fans of the RTS genre and will feature story-driven campaign missions for solo and co-op play, as well as fully-integrated competitive modes for esports and the ability to create custom games in a creative mode.

#14 Xenoids

Publisher: Dynamic Lab Studio

Developer: Dynamic Lab Studio

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2022

Xenoids is a space horror adventure that takes place on an abandoned but pretty confined spaceship. After waking up from cryo sleep to discover that their fellow crewmates have vanished, players will soon be confronted with horrifying alien monsters that are prowling the ship in search of their next victim. The game features procedurally generated levels, so it’s even more difficult to navigate the ship if players do need to start again after meeting a grisly end. In addition, there’s a dynamic evolutionary cycle occurring, meaning xenoid eggs will hatch and develop into fully grown adult terrors if not taken out quickly. Players will also be able to survive and fight off the xenoid threat in online co-op mode if the single-player experience is too isolating.

#13 The Invincible

Publisher: Starward Industries, 11 Bit Studios

Developer: Starward Industries

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: 2023

Revealed at The PC Gaming Show earlier this month, The Invincible is an upcoming space horror sci-fi game from Polish studio Starward Industries. In this retro-futuristic, atompunk adventure, players will find themselves exploring the newly-discovered planet Regis III on a search and rescue mission for their missing crewmates. Players will encounter a variety of different creatures and robots as they strive to survive in a harsh new world and try to unravel the central mystery of the main story. This is a game that takes a philosophical look at humanity whilst under threat from an unknown presence. Creepy, futuristic and a purely single-player experience.

#12 Shadows of Kepler

Publisher: Rodrigo Banzato

Developer: Rodrigo Banzato

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Shadows of Kepler is a space horror game that sees players taking on the role of Sergeant Cooper, a soldier who awakens on his spacecraft after a catastrophic event rocks Earth. On discovering the planet Kepler, a chain of terrifying events will thrust the player into a strange new world, where survival on a hostile planet is an ever-present goal. Combat is tactical and will allow the player to make use of a number of different weapons and stealth mechanics in order to defeat and avoid the planet’s dangerous inhabitants. This game also makes use of a choice-and-consequence narrative system, meaning that player actions will have an impact on the eventual storyline. Currently in development and planned for release on PC via Steam, a playable demo is available now.

#11 Nemesis: Distress

Publisher: Awaken Realms

Developer: Awaken Realms

Platform: PC

Release Date: Jun 15, 2022

Inspired by the hit board game Nemesis, Nemesis: Distress is a space horror multiplayer title all about creating a cinematic experience that’s full of suspense and suspicion. In this game, the multiplayer experience isn’t entirely co-op, as any one of the other players could be working against you to sabotage your efforts to survive. The action takes place on board a spaceship that’s under siege from some truly horrendous-looking alien monsters. It’ll be down to players to kill or sneak past them, scavenge useful items, complete objectives and try to survive in an environment where even some of your fellow crewmates are out to get you.

#10 System Shock Remake

Publisher: Prime Matter

Developer: Nightdive Studios

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

This new version of System Shock is a complete remake of the cult classic original game from 1994 and features full first-person shooter-style mechanics as they explore the besieged Citadel Station. Players will step into the role of a futuristic hacker who must take on SHODAN, the iconic rogue AI system that features as the game’s main antagonist. The System Shock Remake is packed full of sci-fi-inspired space station exploration as well as combat and story content that stays true to the core of the original System Shock game. It’s a reboot that looks set to be released fairly soon, with a playable demo now available on Steam, so fans of the original game hopefully won’t have too much longer to wait for some creepy space-based action.

#9 Level Zero

Publisher: DogHowl Games

Developer: DogHowl Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Level Zero is an upcoming tactical horror game that puts online multiplayer action at its heart. The action is in first-person mode, ensuring that the space horror players will find themselves dealing with is truly up close and personal. Working in teams, scientist players will need to repair the space station’s lighting controls and restore power to eliminate the hostile creatures that are terrorising the vessel.

Of course, the opposing team will take on the roles of the aforementioned creatures, and need to stop the first team from making the repairs to the ship, using a range of telepathic skills to neutralise them. The action takes place in complete darkness, and with the alien-like creatures terrified of bright light, it’s imperative that the scientist team gets the power back on quickly. This looks like a tense but exciting multiplayer take on space horror, and definitely one to keep an eye on.

#8 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Publisher: Fatshark

Developer: Fatshark

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: Sep 13, 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new first-person action shooter that’s brutal, bloodthirsty and all about the co-op style of gameplay. Set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Darktide will take players to the hive-like city of Tertium and fight back against the corrupted evils that are threatening to take over the city. Players will be able to create and customise their own characters in this game and will be able to take part in an evolving campaign narrative that will adapt on a weekly basis. The game is designed for four-player co-op action, making this a great sci-fi space horror title to jump into with friends.

#7 The Alters

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Revealed recently at The PC Gaming Show, the sci-fi space horror game The Alters gives the concept of space horror a bit of a psychological twist in its main premise. As main character Jan, players will awaken aboard a strange space vessel that’s travelling across an alien planet. However, Jan’s not alone; he’s accompanied by a number of alternative versions of himself, known as The Alters. Players will discover that in order to survive and find a way home, they’ll have to face all the different aspects of Jan’s personality in their ‘Alter’ forms. It’s a philosophical take on space horror and looks like a really interesting narrative adventure.

#6 Fort Solis

Publisher: TBA

Developer: Fallen Leaf

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Fort Solis made its debut during the Summer Game Fest Showcase and is a story-rich space horror game from developers Fallen Leaf. Set on Mars, the mining base camp of Fort Solis provides the setting for the game’s action, which sees players taking on the role of engineer Jack Leary. Players will need to use their investigative skills and make a range of crucial choices when exploring the base both above and below ground. With the base camp abandoned and plenty of psychological horror creeping up on Jack while he searches for survivors, players will need to race against the encroaching dread to outlast the terrors of the story. Fort Solis looks like a really intriguing game that we hope to hear more about soon.

#5 Aliens: Dark Descent

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: 2023

This new top-down shooter is a squad-based action game that made its debut during the Summer Game Fest showcase. It looks set to thrust players back into the Xenomorph-riddled horrors of space. Set on the Moon Lethe, players will become the commander of their own squad of Colonial Marines as they battle to control an outbreak of Xenomorph aliens across the planet. The game will feature real-time combat action and will require tactical squad management too. Although it’s squad-based, the game is single-player only, so the success of each mission will come down to players’ squad management choices and their ability to take calculated risks to survive the hostile alien encounters.

#4 Negative Atmosphere

Publisher: Sunscorched Studios

Developer: Sunscorched Studios

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

A terrifying-looking third-person survival space horror game that takes inspiration from the likes of Dead Space, Negative Atmosphere looks set to revel in creating an environment of pure tension and dread. Players will need to use a combination of stealth and combat skills as they navigate the Rusanov, an infected spaceship they’ll find themselves trapped on. With their former crewmates transforming into grotesque monsters around them, players will need to kill them off in order to survive. This game looks genuinely dark and horrific, with some truly disturbing ex-human monsters to contend with, this one is probably going to be great for those with strong stomachs and no sense of fear.

#3 Routine

Publisher: Raw Fury

Developer: Lunar Software

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

Routine was one of the surprise reveals during the Summer Games Fest event and gave us a taste of some seriously creepy-looking first-person sci-fi horror action set on the moon. Said to be designed around an 80’s version of the future, the action takes place on an abandoned lunar base which players will need to investigate thoroughly. Trying to survive amidst an unknown threat will be the players’ main focus, alongside discovering what made the base go dark in the first place. It looks incredibly eerie and the sound design and minimal UI elements look set to provide an intensely immersive experience. Routine will definitely be one to watch out for, whenever it’s ready to launch.

#2 The Callisto Protocol

Publisher: Krafton

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: Dec 2, 2022

One of the truly horror-filled trailers to come out of Summer Game Fest was for The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming space horror survival game which will take players to the depths of Black Iron Prison. The prison colony is set on Callisto, Jupiter’s moon, and looks incredibly dark and creepy. However, that’s probably down to the nightmarish alien invasion that mysteriously hits the Black Iron inmates. Players will step into the role of prisoner Jacob Lee, who will need both his combat skills and his wits about him constantly if there’s any hope of surviving the mutated ex-humans that now roam the depths of the prison. The Callisto Protocol looks set to be one of the hit games of the year, especially if a feeling of tense horror set in space is your vibe.

#1 Dead Space Remake

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Motive Studio

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: January 27, 2023

The remake of one of gaming’s most universally acclaimed titles is coming early next year and it’s fair to say that expectations will be running high on this one. Dead Space is perhaps the epitome of survival horror in space and is considered by many to be one of the best games ever made. The Dead Space Remake will be rebuilt from the ground up to suit the current generation of consoles and PC. As a result, it will include a number of game quality improvements which will no doubt massively heighten the tension, sense of immersion and fear that the original game brought with it. The monster-packed action in Dead Space takes place aboard an abandoned planetary mining space vessel, the USG Ishimura and it’s a game we can’t wait to revisit when it launches in January.