Minecraft: How To Find The Ancient City | Deep Dark Biome Guide

Minecraft continues to be one of the most successful games available even ten years after its initial release. The Wilds update recently came out, which introduced a ton of new features like The Ancient City, a new area in the game. Just how do you get to these new biomes, and how hard is it to find.

Where Does The Ancient City Spawn?

You won’t be able to get to the Ancient City in Minecraft until you find the Deep Dark biome. You may find that it takes a bit of time to find an Ancient City, much less a Deep Dark biome. There’s a chance that the Ancient City may not spawn, especially if you are dealing with a smaller biome or just have bad luck. The Ancient City is rare, but the loot you can find within one is worth it.

If you are lucky enough to find the Ancient City then you should be sure to quickly write down the coordinates. This way if anything happens, you will be able to find your way back without getting lost.

How to Find the Deep Dark Biome

The Deep Dark Biome only spawns underground and where erosion is low. You can find the Deep Dark under biomes like mountains, but it can be a bit rare. They only spawn below Y=0, so you will need to dig pretty far down to even have a chance to find one. The fact that the Deep Dark is rare will also make it hard to find, so like the Ender Portal, you will just need to keep looking to you find it.

What is The Ancient City in Minecraft?

The Ancient City is exactly as its name sounds, an old city that has rare loot for you to find. You can find deep Slate and sculk here. There are generally treasure chests around for you to loot, so you will want to have a lot of space in your inventory to go when you loot the city. You should also be wary of enemies, especially The Warden, that skulks around in the deep dark.

Interestingly enough, these cities use Redstone circuitry, making them a truly strange location. If you are playing Minecraft, it’s surely a location you will want to find and have available to you, much like Woodland Mansions. It’s not worth stressing yourself over finding right away, though, as The Warden is a tough enemy that you will need to be prepared for.

If you don’t have proper armor and a good sword, it’s best to stay away from the Deep Dark. If you are playing alone, this is even more important as you can easily be killed. This will cause you to lose everything you’ve gathered so far, and it will be an annoying process to get back.