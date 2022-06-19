Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a highly anticipated expansion to the Monster Hunter Rise. The DLC is set to add in hours of gameplay, new monsters, and improved combat. If you are a fan of the series, then you will want to look into getting the DLC as it is filled to the brim with new content for you to sink your teeth into.

When Does Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Release

Sunbreak is set to release on June 30, 2022, and will be available for both versions of the game. As of right now, you can play Rise on both the Nintendo Switch and on PC. In addition, you will be able to play the new content as soon as you beat the following quest:

Serpent Goddess of Thunder

This is a harder quest, so you likely won’t be able to get to the DLC that quickly if you have just started the game. There is also a deluxe and collectors version of the DLC that you can buy to receive extra goodies, such as a costume for your character.

What Comes in The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC

There are several new monsters being added into the DLC. You can find the names of them in the list below.

Malzeno

Garagolm

Lunagaron

Gore Magala

Espinas

Daimyo Hermitaur

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki

Seregios

Aurora Somnacanth

Magma Almudron

Astalos

Blood Orange Bishaten

Shogun Ceanataur

Of course, with new monsters come new drops. This means that new weapons and armor will be available for you to craft. To make this process easier, combat is being expanded to include new abilities for you to take hold of. Actions like wall-running have also been improved and new endemic life can help make your hunting go a little easier.

A key part of Sunbreak is using the new systems to make your hunting easier and the revamp makes the DLC a must for newcomers, as well as, players who have already completed the game.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Features New Hunting Grounds

You will find many of the new monsters in the expansion new areas and will be able to interact with new characters as well. You will explore Elgado, a new area that is suffering from a dragon named Malezeno. There is also Kamura Village which is being plagued by the new monster. Lunagaron.

Of course, you can still use the games co-op feature to expand your hunt and take down all of the new monsters with a close group of friends. You can also take place in the new collab-quests, which let you go on adventures in single-player with various characters from the game.