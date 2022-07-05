14 Best Xbox Series X|S Detective Games To Get You Investigating

We all like to play Detective every now and again, channelling our inner Sherlock Holmes. What better way to do so then to sit in the comfort of your own home and solve some mysteries? If you’re one of these people, then you’re in the right place! To find out if you can be the next Columbo, check out our 15 best detective games for the Xbox Series X|S.

#14 The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective is a classic point & click adventure game in which you take the role of Detective Mcqueen as you join the Darkside Division on a mission to investigate the paranormal. You will encounter zombies, tentacles and more in this bizarre multi-award winning adventure. The Xbox version includes the complete full season one, and don’t forget, if you enjoyed this one then you can also take a look at the second in the series, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark.

#13 Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Take the role of one of the worlds greatest detectives, Sherlock Holmes. You may ask yourself why this specific game made the cut, and not the others that have blessed our screens over the years. The answer is simple, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One sees you playing as a younger Sherlock, before he was the Mr Holmes we all know him as. This open world detective game will see you making vital decisions in an intriguing story of crime, murder and corruption. With two sides to every story, you must do your best to uncover the truth – for better or for worse – and let it shape you into the man you are today. What’s more? This fantastic adventure is currently on sale, so get it while you can.

#12 Murdered: Soul Suspect

An interesting mix of paranormal and investigation, Murdered: Soul Suspect is Square Enix’s Supernatural thriller with a unique twist. The murder you’re investigating? It’s your own. That’s right. As if being murdered itself wasn’t enough, you must now solve your own murder as a ghost from the afterlife. You play as Ronan O’Connor, a former detective with the Salem Police, and solving your murder will be your biggest case yet. A captivating story along with a unique gameplay style will keep you hooked on this one.

#11 Kona

The first instalment in a series of four games, Kona, is an interactive tale in which you play as, you guessed it, a private detective exploring a spooky village and investigating supernatural occurrences that have been happening recently. Experience a story told through a third-person storyteller who sets the scene perfectly, along with a completely atmospheric soundtrack. Get a glimpse at 1970s Northern Canada and find out the truth of this town once and for all.

#10 Life is Strange

A five-part episodic adventure, Life is Strange, sets out to revolutionise story based choice and consequence games by adding a gameplay mechanic rarely seen – the ability to manipulate time with the press of a button. You play as Max, a photography senior who saves the life of her old best friend Chloe by discovering her ability to rewind time. The pair then see themselves in a repetition of bad situations as they travel across Arcadia Bay. Discover multiple endings, across making various decisions in the realisation that sometimes changing the past can massively alter the future.

#9 The Sinking City

An investigation adventure game set in the vast open world of the half-submerged city of Oakmont, The Sinking City sees you playing as a private investigator on a mission to uncover the truth of the city, attempting to discover why this city is plagued by supernatural forces. This story, that is inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, has an oppressive atmosphere and includes an open investigation system where each case you embark on can be solved in a number of ways. It’s just down to you to figure it out.

#8 L.A. Noire

Perhaps the most realistic detective game off this list, L.A. Noire is a open world crime game set in the 1940s. You play as Cole Phelps, a young LAPD detective striving to work his way up in the force. As you progress through the game, you will progress from a traffic cop, up to a homicide detective. Search for evidence, question suspects and arrest your culprit in this open world game from Rockstar. The Xbox Series X version of the game is now in full 4K graphics, so there has never been a better time to play.

#7 The Wolf Among Us

From Telltale Games comes The Wolf Among Us, a dark and mature take on the creatures and characters from fairytales and legends. This five episode choice game is based on the award-winning Fables comic series and sees players take control of Bigby Wolf, or better known as the Big Bad Wolf. As the Sheriff of Fabletown, you’re going to have to delve into some dirty business, with murder being the least of your problems.

#6 Return of the Obra Dinn

A completely unique mystery adventure with minimal colour, Return of the Obra Dinn sees players piece together what exactly happened on the Obra Dinn ship when it was declared lost at see. When it drifts into a port five years later with no visible crew and damaged sails, as an insurance investigator players must investigate each persons death one-by-one and solve the mystery, once and for all.

#5 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

A first-person story-driven mystery game that focuses on exploration and discovery, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter sees players investigating a young boy who is now missing after the events of a brutal murder. An occult-minded detective known as Paul Prospero receives a disturbing letter from Ethan himself and travels to find him. His detective skills mixed with his ability to communicate with the dead will allow Paul to see what events have taken place… and where Ethan is.

#4 Batman Arkham Series

Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Asylum and finally, Batman: Arkham Knight all allow players to channel their inner Batman and investigate the goings on in Gotham City. Come face-to-face with numerous of some of the biggest and baddest enemies such as the Joker and Scarecrow as well as solving the Riddlers many… well, riddles. This series introduces a brand new storyline for fans of the superhero to follow, and it’s entirely worth playing on Xbox Series consoles.

#3 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

A winner of multiple game awards, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is a take on a tabletop RPG game where players take the roll *ahem* role of a detective with a unique skill system. Decide what you want to do and how you want to do it, and find out whether it goes to plan with a dice rolling system, this RPG game will see you singing karaoke, threatening, dancing, bribing, romancing, becoming a millionaire to get to where you need to be. You name it, you can do it. As well as all that, you have a revolutionary dialog system which lets you say almost anything you can imagine – the world really is your oyster.

#2 Judgment

From the team that brought us Yakuza comes Judgment, the gritty tale of a disgraced attorney on his quest for redemption. Now taking a new career path as a private investigator players must investigate a string of murders. Find evidence, track and tail suspects and bring the evidence to court all in this mystery adventure game. The Xbox Series version of the game will include improved visuals as well as all the previously released DLC, which is a nice bonus.

#1 Lost Judgment

The sequel to the detective focused game, Lost Judgment once again follows the story of a reformed private investigator through some grisly times. Use a range of hi-tech gadgets such as listening devices and drones, go undercover to gain deeper knowledge of your suspects and even take in some of the nightlife, you never know what you’re going to get up to. But, you can be sure it will be fun.

There we have it. Our list of some of the best detective games available for the Xbox Series S|X. Check them out, and take a look at our other gaming lists for more gaming adventures!