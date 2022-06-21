Sniper Elite 5: All Collectibles in Mission 10 | Personal Letters, Classified Documents, Hidden Items, Stone Eagles, and Workbench Locations For Wolf Mountain DLC

Sniper Elite 5 has a bonus tenth mission that players can purchase as DLC called Wolf Mountain and, in series tradition, tasks you with killing Adolf Hitler. While this is a mission with the utmost importance, there are also a large list of collectibles that can be found in and around the Alps Mountains villa. This guide will show players where to find all the collectibles in Mission 10: Wolf Mountain DLC in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 10 Collectibles In Sniper Elite 5

The DLC mission for Sniper Elite 5 has a total of 19 collectibles found across the testing grounds. These collectibles consist of 5 Personal Letters, 5 Classified Documents, 3 Hidden Items, 3 Stone Eagles, and 3 Workbenches. A map is provided to show players where to find each of these collectibles, with a greater breakdown of where to find each one found below.

All 5 Personal Letters

Construction Halted – This first letter can be found in a building on the side of the road towards the Tea House found to the northeast of the map.

Vermin Infestation – This Personal Letter can be found in the garage of the main villa. Once inside the garage, go through the right door at the far end of the room. In this room is where you will find the Letter.

Führers Plans – You can find this Personal Letter in the kitchen located at the south part of the villa.

Perimeter Problems – This Personal Letter is found in a building on the side of the road in the southern part of the level before you enter the tunnel that takes you towards the villa.

Führer’s Personal Space – The final Personal Letter is found in the villa in a room on the ground floor leading to the terrace. It is on a dresser next to a vase.

All 5 Classified Documents

Missing Inventory – This Classified Document is on a box in a camp found along the road in the south part of the map.

Guest of the Führer – Found in an office on the first floor of the main villa building. It is sitting on the desk at the end of the room.

Routine Reminder – This Classified Document in the building right next to the tunnel that connects the southern part of the map and the area surrounding the villa. The Document is locked in a safe, which you can open with either a satchel charge or by getting the key from one of the nearby soldiers.

Communication Operation – This Document is found in a watch tower near the large building where you find one of the two radios you need to destroy for one of this mission’s Optional Objectives.

Additional Flak Positions – Similar to the Document above, this final Document is also found in the area related to the Optional Objective that tasks you with destroying radio communications. Inside the large building northeast of the tower above, you will find this Classified Document sitting on a desk next to the radio you need to destroy.

All 3 Hidden Items

Führermuseum Concept Model – This Hidden Item is found in the villa in one of the hallways sitting on some covered furniture.

Practise Pose Photography – Inside of the main bedroom is a safe which can be opened with either a key from one of the guards in the house or by using a satchel charge. Inside the safe is the Hidden Item.

Possible Hitler Disguises – This Hidden Item is found in the Tea House at the northeast end of the map. It is sitting on a table.

All 3 Stone Eagles

Stone Eagle #1 – This eagle is located on top of the villa, sitting on the peak at the center of the house.

Stone Eagle #2 – You’ll find this Eagle on top of the southern entrance of the tunnel that you go through to reach the villa from the south part of the map.

Stone Eagle #3 – This final Stone Eagle is across the lake at the northwest part of the map where you find the “Lakeside Path” Starting Location. The Eagle is sitting on top of a log cabin.

All 3 Workbenches

Rifle Workbench – At the southwest edge of the map is a small, locked house. You can enter this house by either looting the officer that is carrying the key at the bigger building located to the northeast or by simply blowing open the door with a satchel charge. Head down the staircase once inside to find the Workbench.

SMG Workbench – near the east end of the map you will find another house that is locked. You can enter it by crawling through a small opening found at the back of the house or by looting an enemy that is patrolling around a nearby AA Gun. You will find the Workbench in the basement of the building.

Pistol Workbench – Inside Hitler’s villa, you can find an underground armory which can be entered by getting a key from one of the guards patrolling the house or by, you guessed it, using a satchel charge.

