Sims 4: How To Transform Into a Werewolf With Cheats

Werewolves have invaded in the new Werewolf Game Pack for The Sims 4. We’ve already covered Werewolves here — and transforming into a werewolf is surprisingly straightforward. It works exactly like you’d expect and follows the same rules as turning into a Vampire — which you can also turn into from a big monster bite. If you don’t want to go through all the trouble of transforming into a wolf creature of the night, you can always cheat your way to lycanthropy.

Cheating has a long history in Sims 4, so we’ll explain how to chest and what cheats you’ll need to live the lycan lifestyle. It is surprisingly easy, and these cheats are available on PC, Mac and console versions of the game. Nobody is left behind when it comes to cheats. Roll up your furry sleeves and let’s get started.

How To Unlock Cheat Codes

To cheat in the Sims 4, you need to open the “console window” by inputting a specific set of button presses, then type in a code. This will unlock cheat functions and you’ll be able to go wild. First off, here’s how to enable cheats on all platforms.

NOTE: After inputting the cheat buttons on console, a text window will appear — you’ll be able to input codes here.

Opening The Cheat Console : PC : Hold [Left Control + Shift] & Press [C] Mac : Hold [Command + Shift] & Press [C] Xbox One / Series X|S : Hold [All 4 Directional Buttons] PS4 / PS5 : Hold [All 4 Directional Buttons]

:

Yes, you need to press and hold all the d-pad directions on console. Once you’ve opened the cheat console window, input the following code to unlock cheat codes and cheat functionality.

How To Unlock Cheats :

: After opening the cheat window, input the following code.

Code: testingcheats true

Cheats are now active! Open the cheat console again and input your codes to start cheating. There’s a LOT more cheats available than just werewolf transformation, so check out our extended Sims 4 Cheats Guide for more.

NOTE: After unlocking cheats, you will also gain special Sim interaction menus. To access these menus, [shift-click] (press [PS: X+O] / [XB: A+B] on Sims or items.

How To Become A Lycan With Cheats

Now that we’ve activated cheat mode, actually becoming a Lycan is easy. These cheats allow you to freely add or remove the Lycan trait from your Sims. Select your Sim and type in the following cheats in the cheat window.

traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf – Adds Lycan trait.

– Adds Lycan trait. traits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewol – Removes Lycan trait.

“Equip” adds the werewolf trait to a Sim, and “Remove” takes it away. This allows you to instantly become a Lycan. Normally you have to get bit and the disease will run its course. If you no longer want a Sim to be a Lycan, you’ll have to cure that Sim with a visit to Grimtooth Bar for the cure potion. But this can only be done BEFORE you’re a full Lycan. Once a Sim has transformed there’s no going back. Unless you use this cheat code, of course!

Sims just keep finding new ways to transform. We’ll update this article with any new information on Lycan transformation. Let us know what we missed!