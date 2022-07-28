10 Best Xbox One Fishing Games For When You’re Forced Indoors

Fishing can be a pretty chilled-out pastime in the real world, and the gaming world is certainly no exception. Whether the hobby is included as part of a skill to be levelled up in an MMO or as a standalone activity in a simulation game of its own, there’s no doubt that fishing games are becoming more mainstream in their own right. If you’re looking for a new way to relax and unwind, check out one of the titles on this list of the 10 best Xbox One fishing games. You never know, you might catch a beauty.

#10 Rapala Fishing Pro: Series

Publisher: GameMill Entertainment

Developer: Concrete Software

Release Date: October 2017

A game that’s all about making it as the next best thing in fishing, Rapala Fishing Pro: Series allows players to take part in an online Season mode in the form of tournaments. On top of this are daily catch challenges as well as a single-player free fishing mode, with additional daily and weekly challenges that are designed to help players unlock upgrades for their fishing gear. While players are busy battling it out to become elite-level anglers and gain the sponsorship of top fishing brands, they can explore seven different American lakes as they hone their craft. Rapala Fishing Pro: Series is a simulator game that’s firmly designed with the wannabe professional angler in mind, so worth playing if you like to get a bit competitive with yourself, or with others in multiplayer.

#9 Euro Fishing

Publisher: Dovetail Games

Developer: Dovetail Games

Release Date: November 2014

Euro Fishing takes players around a number of Europe’s most beautiful and well-known lakes. This is another angling-style fishing game that provides a sense of realism as well as focuses on some of the more technical elements of the skill. Players can adapt and set different loadouts as they upskill and improve their fishing equipment. Additionally, the fish have an authentically designed AI which means they’ll react to things like water temperature, time of day and weather conditions just as they would in reality. This is a great game for those who want to learn more about the technical skills involved in fishing and if you want to compete with friends, there are multiplayer tournaments to take part in.

#8 Stardew Valley

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Developer: ConcernedApe

Release Date: February 2016

Probably known for being one of the most iconic chill games ever made, Stardew Valley sees players heading to the peaceful but iconic locales of the titular Stardew Valley, in order to rebuild and take care of their dead grandfather’s farm. Sad stuff. However, things soon perk up as you discover that the game is packed full of interesting NPCs and activities for players to get to grips with, not least of all, fishing. The fishing mechanic in Stardew Valley is actually more challenging than you’d think and requires certain knowledge of the seasons, weather and water type to locate different types of fish. It’s tricky but lovable pixelated chill.

#7 ARK: Survival Evolved

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Release Date: June 2015

Ark: Survival Evolved sees players getting back to a prehistoric form of nature and as such, surviving the wilderness is a key component of gameplay. Fishing can play a part in that, as players can use a craftable rod and one of the different types of bait to lure in something to eat later. In addition to rewarding the player with fish as a foodstuff, fishing in the waters located on the game map can yield additional resources and even blueprints. Fishing needs to be done sitting down in Ark: Survival Evolved, so be sure to have a chair, bench or canoe to do so from. Also, make sure to scan the area fully before you start, as you never know what could be lurking in the shadows, ready to devour you.

#6 Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Publisher: Dovetail Games, Maximum Games

Developer: Dovetail Games

Release Date: September 2018

In Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, players will be able to take their fishing to a more competitive level with the game’s professional career mode. Players will be able to take on a number of professional anglers as they start from the bottom as a beginner and aim to become world-class anglers themselves. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour also makes use of online multiplayer in order for players to compete against others in a range of online fishing tournaments. If you’re looking for a competitive experience to accompany your angling exploits then Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour is definitely one of the best fishing games to try out.

#5 Sea of Thieves

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft Studios

Developer: Rare

Release Date: March 2018

A game that’s all about the pirate life and exploring the oceans, Sea of Thieves wouldn’t be doing its motley crews justice if there wasn’t a way for them to fish, would it? Fishing is one of the main activities carried out by the Trading Company The Hunter’s Call. Players can exchange their catches for a number of different rewards, including both gold and reputation, so it’s worth putting the time in to master the game’s fishing skill. Players will need to obtain a fishing rod, but can then fish in any body of water they find in the hope of catching one of the many different types of fish located around the game’s watery world.

#4 Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Games

Release Date: October 2018

Yes, we all know that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most loved and environmentally gorgeous RPGs ever made, however, it’s also got a pretty engaging fishing mechanic as part of the gameplay’s many enrichments. Fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2 can be done for sport, hunting, as a foodstuff to sell on for cash or simply for good old-fashioned survival. You’ll need a fishing rod and bait, obviously, but you’ll be able to fish in any of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s gorgeous lakes, swamps and rivers after unlocking the fishing skill in Chapter 2. Make sure to pay attention to the different types of bait required for different bodies of water.

#3 Fishing Planet

Publisher: Fishing Planet LLC

Developer: Fishing Planet LLC

Release Date: August 2015

Fishing Planet is another of the most highly realistic fishing simulation games on this list. It makes use of a complex AI and behaviour system to give the fish an authentic pattern of action in the rivers, coastal waterways and lakes players will find themselves exploring. The game features three different types of fishing; float, spinning and bottom, as well as a number of boats and kayaks to aid navigation when hunting for the perfect fishing spot. Fishing Planet is one of the games on this list that’s probably about as close to a real-life fishing trip as you can get, and is definitely worth trying out if you enjoy an immersive and authentic fishing game experience.

#2 Fishing: North Atlantic

Publisher: Misc Games AS

Developer: Misc Games AS

Release Date: October 2020

In this game, players can set sail into the North Atlantic waters off Nova Scotia to explore the world of commercial fishing. It’s a slightly different take on a pure angling-based game, but Fishing: North Atlantic will allow players to experience a number of different fishing techniques. From the basics of harpooning, to using deep lines, lobster pots and trawling with nets, there’s a lot to learn in the commercial fishing side of things. Players can upskill and make progress through their newfound career path by upgrading their boats and gear whilst enjoying the gorgeous seascapes of the North Atlantic ocean. One of the best fishing games for those who like to fish outside the box, so to speak.

#1 Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Publisher: Ultimate Games

Developer: MasterCode

Release Date: December 2020

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is another highly realistic fishing simulation game that’s designed with those who also enjoy fishing in the real world in mind. Players can experiment with different fishing techniques such as fly fishing, feeder fishing, spinning or classic float fishing as they explore a number of different summer and winter maps. The game also features a nifty underwater camera so that players can get some up close and detailed views of their fishing skills in action. Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 can also be played offline, meaning if your internet goes down, you’ll still be able to chill out with your fishing rod. This is a great game for those looking to take their fishing game to the next level.