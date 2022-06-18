Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 10 Starting Locations | Wolf Mountain DLC Guide



Carrying on the series tradition, Sniper Elite 5 has a bonus mission that players can buy as DLC that sees you hunting down and killing Hitler. This mission, called Wolf Mountain, carries over most of the mission structure from the main campaign with there being collectibles, extra objectives, and most importantly to this guide, multiple Starting Locations. These Locations are places that you can discover that give you a new point of entry for any time you want to replay the mission and kill the Nazi leader all over again. This guide will show players where to find all of the Starting Locations that can be found in the bonus DLC level, Mission 10: Wolf Mountain in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 10 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 Starting Locations that you can unlock in Mission 10 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around this Hitler’s personal vacation home. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: Mountain Overlook

This is the First Location that you will start at in the level with it being the default Starting Location that you unlock upon playing the game for the first time. You will approach the Alps Mountain villa from the south.

Starting Location #2: Berghof Guardhouse

Follow the road past the checkpoint found in front of the villa. As you reach the boundary of the map, you will come across a campsite on the side of the road. You can find a bonfire here that will unlock this area as a Starting Location when you interact with it.

Starting Location #3: Lakeside Path

This last Starting Location of the level is found beyond the villa towards the northwest. Follow the road behind the villa all the way to the end to find a cabin overlooking a lake. There is another bonfire here that you can light in order to get this third and final Starting Location.

