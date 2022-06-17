Oscar Isaac is “Moved” By Responses To His Acting With Dissociative Identity Disorder

Oscar Isaac just recently played the amazing and bold role of Moon Knight in the Disney+ six-episode series. He played characters, Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Jake Lockley. The Moon Knight show went deep into the reality of what it is like with someone struggling with Dissociative identity Disorder, also known as DID, and he is the first superhero on the screen to do so as well as the first in the MCU. Moon Knight also has ancient Egyptian superpowers.

Fans praised Oscar Isaac for his role and his outstanding acting on this part. He was able to express through body language, facial expressions, and voices which one of this personalities was in control beautifully. Something many of us wondered though was, “what does someone with this disorder feel about his acting?” Good news because today we will get that answer!

During an interview with Gold Derby, Oscar Isaac revealed to us how patients with Dissociative Identity Disorder have responded to Moon Knight. He said “they feel really seen and presented.”

“I’ve heard from quite a few systems actually…which is the term for people with the DID and the system that holds the alters and they feel really seen and represented specifically. And then also people that don’t necessarily have dissociative identity disorder, but have suffered different traumas through their life, different battles with mental health that…we could use a platform this massive to tell a story about that…I’ve been very moved by some of those responses and really gratified, because that was the goal.”

The actor expressed how committed he was to being honest and authentic with this role and he definitely succeeded. In addition, Isaac and the show’s creators wanted to show respect that mental health, trauma, and DID were kept as a central focus of Moon Knight. We’ve seen many other Marvel characters like Bucky Barnes, Tony Stark, Frank Castle, and many others face mental struggles, but none quite like this show.

The actor went on to say, “that more than anything for me, it was like, if we’re going tot all about this, then we have to make the whole thing really about that, you know? And even the wilder elements, the fantasy elements…we should be able to connect them so that they can be seen as symbols for the internal struggle that’s happening.”

We are unsure if we will see a Season 2 of Moon Knight, however, Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.

