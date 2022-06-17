Diablo 4: What Classes Are Available?

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Necromancer

After an extended period of time where Diablo fans were grasping at straws for any new information on Diablo 4, it seems as if we’re finally out of the desert of information. Between the ongoing workers’ rights violations at Blizzard and the release of Diablo Immortal, the company has seemingly had its hands full and was offering very little in terms of updates for the development of Diablo 4.

Following the Xbox showcase at Summer Game Fest, we finally got an in-depth look at the game and an announcement of the final class that will be added to it. Now we know there will be five classes available in Diablo 4 and have gotten a chance to see them all in action. Fans are already beginning to plan their builds so take a look below for a rundown on what each class is capable of and what their use cases will be.

Necromancer

The Necromancer was the class shown off at the Xbox showcase. Necromancers are still relatively new to the franchise as they were added as DLC to Diablo 3 and introduced as a class for Diablo Immortal but haven’t had a whole lot of time in the spotlight just yet.

Necromancers will be balancing two types of power resources: Essence and Corpses. Essence regenerates over time and through the use of abilities and it’s what powers spell casting. Corpses are pretty straightforward: Necromancers can reanimate the bodies of slain enemies and use them to fight alongside their party. Though spells and reanimation are the bread and butter of the Necromancer class, it specializes in daggers, swords, wands, and scythes.

There are four playstyles for Necromancers as outlined in a recent Blizzard blog post: Blood, Bone, Darkness, and Army. Blood playstyles have the player draining blood from their enemies which buffs and heals you and your party which can mean that Necromancers can essentially be a leach-healer class. Bone abilities tend to center around summoning Bone Spirits to fight alongside you as there are plenty of spells and abilities that summoned spirits can use for massive damage. Darkness also partly turns the player into a leach-healer but focuses more on debuffing the enemy instead of buffing yourself and your party. Army playstyles focus primarily on summoning legions of underlings to fight alongside you and greatly reduce enemy numbers.

Barbarian

Barbarians are a relatively straightforward class. If you’re looking to deal a lot of damage while also tanking just as much, Barbarians are for you. They specialize in close combat, but some of their attacks can still push them forwards toward enemies giving them the ability to push back against foes that are trying to get away.

A new system has been added to the Barbarian class for Diablo 4 called the Arsenal System, Essentially, it gives players four different weapon slots which means that they’ll have the most options when it comes to how they want to handle each encounter. This gives builds a lot more flexibility because players can opt to use two-handed weapons or one-handed weapons in the same character.

Druid

Druids bring a lot to the table when it comes to having diverse movesets as they can shapeshift into different beasts. This means that they’re a little unpredictable to fight against in PvP and also are generally prepared to handle any situation as they shapeshift into the appropriate thing to take on challenges.

Be warned, however, as this can result in Druids being something of a master of none if the player doesn’t spec in any specific direction. That’s obviously not to say that they don’t have their uses, just that players need to be wary of what they’re getting themselves into and they should know what direction they’re wanting to head as they continue refining and fleshing out their builds.

Rogue

Similar to some Druid builds, Rogues are a hybrid class that combines some of the best of both ranged and melee combat. Players can obviously use both, but will likely want to mainly spec in one or the other so as to be as powerful as they can be. There are plenty of abilities that specialize in both directions so players have a lot of paths to choose from.

Rogues are able to imbue different status effects to their attacks as well making them a great class for exploiting weaknesses and tactically taking down threats. Because they’re quick on their feet, Rogues are able to get in and out of combat with relative ease meaning that they might not be able to take much of a beating, but oftentimes avoid taking damage altogether.

Sorceress

The Sorceress is the class that best takes care of elemental enemies based on the magic powers that are at the core of the class. Players should count on dealing plenty of major elemental damage but also being extremely frail. Sorceresses have the smallest health pools out of the four classes which means that while they can dish out a lot of damage, they aren’t able to hold it together nearly as well as the rest of the classes.

This means that solo players and newcomers to the Diablo series might want to consider picking a different class. Those playing with a party of friends, however, can rely on them to tank some of their damage to allow them to deal massive damage.