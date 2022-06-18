Diablo Immortal: How Charms Work | Unlocking & Skill Extracting

The weirdest piece of equipment in Diablo Immortal has to go to the Charm. This hunk of metal purports to give you small percentage bonuses to your Skills, but it’s really a huge pain in the neck. To get the full power out of Charms, you’ll need to upgrade, earn more Charms, then extract and imbue to give yourself bonuses that actually matter. This isn’t like the Legendary gear Skill Bonuses — those are understandable, sane even. Charms give you bonuses to skills you can’t access — just to make your life a lot harder. If you want to understand how Charms work, here’s a quick guide to get you started.

How Charms Work | Final Equipment Slot Guide

Charms are a high-level secondary gear that give bonuses to different Class Skills. Unlike every other piece of gear, you can collect in Diablo Immortal, Charms can drop for OTHER CLASSES that aren’t your own — so pay close attention to which one you equip.

How To Unlock Charms: Charms can’t be unlocked until Level 56. Once you unlock the Realm of Damnation region near the end of the story, you’ll also be able to equip Charms.

Once you have Charms, you’ll need to start upgrading them to get the full effect. The Blacksmith won’t touch your Charms — you need to find a special vendor to deal with them.

How To Upgrade & Salvage Charms : Travel to Rakkis Plaza in Westmarch . On the south edge, next to the Identifier NPC, you’ll find the Charms Vendor .

: Travel to in . On the south edge, next to the Identifier NPC, you’ll find the . The Charms Vendor provides the following services: Salvage, Upgrade, Extract & Imbue

To begin upgrading, you’ll need to start Salvaging. Salvage all the extra Charms you’ve been collecting up to Level 56 to earn Alchemical Powder. Each standard Charm salvage will reward you with x10 Alchemical Powder.

Upgrading Charms : Upgrading a charm unlocks a RANDOM Skill Bonus . You can unlock up to 5 Skill Bonuses.

: Upgrading a charm unlocks a . You can unlock up to Each upgrade costs x20 Alchemical Powder . It costs x100 Alchemical Powder to fully upgrade a Charm.

. It costs to fully upgrade a Charm. Absurdly, even when upgrading a Charm, you can get Skill Bonuses for Skills that aren’t in your class.

Because the upgrades are random, you’re probably NOT going to get the Skill Bonuses you want. That’s where Extracting and Imbuing come in. Once you have a Rank 5 Charm you can Extract Skill Bonuses and Imbue those Bonuses onto another Rank 5 Charm.

Extracting & Imbuing : This feature is ONLY AVAILABLE for Rank 5 Charms . Once you have a Charm with all 5 Skill Bonuses, you can either extract a Skill Bonus you want, or imbue a Skill bonus. You need to extract Skill Bonuses from a Charm before you can Imbue — it works similar to the Skills for Legendary gear If you’ve used Essence Transfer , it works the same way.

: This feature is ONLY AVAILABLE for . Once you have a Charm with all 5 Skill Bonuses, you can either extract a Skill Bonus you want, or imbue a Skill bonus. You need to extract Skill Bonuses from a Charm before you can Imbue — it works similar to the Skills for Legendary gear If you’ve used , it works the same way. When extracting, you’ll transform the charm into a Skill Stone. Skill Stones are then used to replace a specific Skill Bonus slot on your charm. Unfortunately, these are ALSO RANDOM. After creating a Skill Stone, all 5 of the skills on that stone have a chance of being selected when imbuing. Basically, you have a 20% chance of getting something that you might actually want.

Take note that once a Charm has been upgraded, you cannot salvage it for the full Alchemical Powder materials you put in. This is the only item in Diablo Immortal that works this way, and it only works this way to encourage players to spend more money on earning incremental endgame upgrades to skills. The system is mostly random, but it can’t hurt to unlock all the Skill Bonuses and put some time into your Charm between dungeon crawls.