

While each mission in Sniper Elite 5 comes with the main objective to complete, each one also comes with several Optional Objectives. These side missions can provide you with rewards and are tied to the “No Stone Unturned” achievement, which you complete upon completing all of them. This guide will show players how to complete the Optional Objective for Mission 8: Rubble and Ruin in Sniper Elite 5.

How To Complete The Mission 8 Optional Objective In Sniper Elite 5

There is only 1 Optional Objective that you can complete in Mission 8. A church in the ruined city has been turned into a radio communication center for the Germans, so you are tasked with destroying the radio to cut off the communications between the enemy.

Neutralize Radio Communications

The church in question can be found within the church near the south part of the map. There are two ways to take out the radio communications, one of which is to destroy the radios themselves while the other is to cut the wires supporting the tower to bring it down.

You can find the radios inside the church. There are three tables that are set up near the altar on the north side of the building. Walk up to each table and you will be given an “Interact” prompt, which will destroy the radio. Destroying all three radios will complete the Objective.

The other way to take out radio communications is to take out the tower that has been built on top of the church. There are two wires that are connected to walls found to the south of the church. Once again, approaching the wires will give you an “Interact” prompt which will break the wire. Do this to both wires to get the tower to fall and complete Mission 8’s Optional Objective.

