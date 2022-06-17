

The final mission Sniper Elite 5 sees you taking the fight to Operation Kraken before they set out for their attack on the US. As you make your way through the ruined city of St. Nazaire, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the Starting Locations that can be found in Mission 8: Rubble and Ruin in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 8 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 Starting Locations that you can unlock in Mission 8 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around this destroyed city. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: City Limits

This is the First Location that you will start at in the level with it being the default Starting Location that you unlock upon playing the game for the first time. You will approach the destroyed city from the south.

Starting Location #2: Sea View Offices

Found on the southeast side of the map, you will come across an office building shown in the left image below. Make your way up to the second floor to find a blue door. Simply open it to unlock the second Starting Location for the mission and to also find a supply stockpile to re-up any of your used equipment.

Starting Location #3: Resistance Café

On the other side of the city to the west is a café that acts as the third and final Starting Location for Mission 8. Once again head to the second floor to find a ledge to climb up onto. This ledge brings you to a hallway with another blue door at the end. Open the door to unlock this Starting Location.

