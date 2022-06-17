Diablo Immortal: How To Swap Builds | Armory Guide

Here’s something an alarming number of players don’t know — you can instantly swap builds with the touch of a button in Diablo Immortal. Changing out your skills and Legendary gear for the right loadout before a big dungeon raid is a pain in Diablo Immortal if you choose to do it the old-fashioned way. Swapping gear and (slowly) switching skills takes forever, even if you know exactly what you’re doing. That’s why the Armory exists.

The Armory is a special station that lets you set your loadouts. It saves all your current gear and skills — you can setup 5 unique Loadouts, but in my experience, you’ll only really need three. Still, using the Armory makes managing your Builds and your extra equipment so much easier. Ditch the boring swapping and just fast-travel to the Armory for easy switching.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

What Is A “Build”?

Before we get started, you’ll need to know what a Build is. A “Build” is the name of a loadout — all of your equipment and skills you’ve set on your character. This includes secondary equipment like rings, boots, belts, and charms. A Build is the full encapsulation of everything you have equipped at any given time.

Depending on your Build, you may be better or worse at different things — a Ranged Build would focus on ranged attacks and staying out of battle. A Support Build might have skills that lend aid to allies, while a DPS Build is all about doing as much damage as possible. Even in Diablo Immortal, you’re going to need different Builds.

Each piece of Legendary Gear has one unique Skill Perk that enhances your skills. You can only equip 6 pieces of Legendary Gear total, and each Skill Perk is unique to a different type of equipment, so you’re limited on how many perks you can have equipped at one time. That’s one major reason why you’ll want to swap gear and skills for different bonuses.

How To Change Builds

To swap Builds easily, you need to find an Armory. Armory Stations are found in every region in safe areas and can also be found in Rakkis Plaza, Westmarch.

Armory stations are located right next to the Blacksmith in all safe areas.

are located right next to the in all safe areas. Armories have 5 Loadout slots. Select a slot, then tap [Save] to save your current loadout.

slots. Select a slot, then tap [Save] to save your current loadout. To customize your Loadouts, change your equipment / skills before using the Armory. Then select a Loadout slot and tap [Save] — to easily swap back to your preferred gear, just save your normal Loadout in the first slot and swap back.

The Armory will access the Stash, so you don’t need to carry around all your Legendary equipment.

To easily return to any Armory, open your Equipment Menu and tap the [Blue Icon] to open a portal. Travel to the nearest safe zone to find an Armory very quickly and swap. No need to run around or use quests — you can swap builds at any given time using the portal and the Armory. Now you have no excuse not to carefully manage your skills to become the best adventurer you can be.