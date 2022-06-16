Apex Legends Mobile: How to Unlock Loba

Apex Legends Mobile‘s seasons are a lot quicker than the game’s console/PC counterparts. Instead of lasting roughly three months, Apex Mobile‘s first season was just one month. The quick pace isn’t such a bad thing, however, as it means that the content missing from the base game in the mobile version will be added over the course of the first seasons which are getting off quickly.

The first new Legend to be added to Apex Mobile is Loba, the character originally introduced in Apex Legends Season 5. Loba’s abilities are extremely useful for gathering high-quality loot, so plenty of players are looking to unlock her. Luckily, there are ways to get her for free, but those looking to not spend any money will need to accept a little bit of grinding.

Unlocking Loba Without Spending Money

Loba can be unlocked in the same ways that Fade was available in Apex Legends Mobile Season 1. To not spend a dime on the game while unlocking her, players will need to progress through the free battle pass and acquire 10 Loba Fragments. Loba Fragments are unlocked in pairs at levels 1, 9, 13, 17, and 25. While that doesn’t sound like too much of a tall order, getting through the battle pass with any amount of speed requires players to do specific challenges.

To view the challenges that will net you the most amount of battle pass experience, select “Challenges” from the main game screen, then “BP” on the vertical menu on the right. After completing each challenge, make sure to return to this menu to claim your XP rewards to quickly level up. With any luck, players should be able to dice through the first 25 levels of the pass with relative ease to unlock Loba.

To unlock her with Loba Fragments, select “Legends” from the main game menu, then select her character profile, then “Unlock” in the bottom left. From there you’ll be prompted to spend your Loba Fragments on her.

Unlocking Loba Using Syndicate Gold

If you’re fine with spending some money on Apex Mobile, the much easier way to unlock Loba is to purchase Syndicate Gold, the game’s premium currency, and then unlock her. Loba, like the rest of the locked Legends, costs 750 Syndicate Gold which can be purchased in the store for $9.99 USD. To unlock her with Syndicate Gold, select “Legends” from the main game menu, then select her character profile, then “Unlock” in the bottom left. From there you’ll be prompted to spend your Syndicate Gold on her.