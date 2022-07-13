10 Best Alien Nintendo Switch Games That Are Out Of This World

Want to wreak havoc across the galaxy and give aliens or humans what for? Then these are the games you need to play!

If your looking for a getaway, then why not try the next galaxy? Live vicariously through the following 10 Best Alien Nintendo Switch Games around.

#10 XCOM 2

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K

Release: May 29, 2020

Defend society from the endless oppression of an unholy alien rule. The alien forces that invaded earth in the first game promise prosperity but hide a nefarious agenda. Recently released from an alien prison, you’ll need to consolidate your forces and wage an urban guerilla assault on those that would repress mankind. XCOM2 plays like any turn based strategy game, the environment and visuals are detailed and engaging and gameplay flows seamlessly. Manage your resources, do research and plan your assaults carefully. The game pushes players to achieve a successful assault within a time limit or set number of turns, adding a distinct sense of urgency.

#9 Subnautica

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Release: May 14, 2021



Explore the underwater marvels of a huge nameless ocean planet. This incredibly open world pushes players to think outside the box as they fight to survive the dangerous depths. With an overwhelming sense of isolation, you’ll do your best to come to terms with the situation at hand. Gather materials as you explore the vast ocean floor. Build a safe and reliable home base. Craft and upgrade your own equipment to aid you in your survival efforts. Subnautica features outstanding audio and sound effects. Being as vast as it is, the game does have some visual pop-in. It is a switch port after all, it’s not excessive though and the game is still immensely enjoyable.

#8 Alien Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: SEGA Europe

Release: December 5, 2019

You may never feel as alone as you do when you play a game based on an alien planet. Alien Isolation makes you feel horribly isolated. In solitude you’ll wander through a beautifully detailed environment. The story is engaging and detailed. The helplessness you feel at being so ill equipped, while exploring an unknown environment, is almost tangible. The game was inspired by the Movie “Alien”. That should give you an idea on what to expect. You’ll need to adapt to your environment and craft or improvise weapons as you go. All in aid of surviving and escaping the dangers onboard. The gameplay is smooth and the story feels remarkably terrifying.

#7 Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Aspyr

Release: November 11, 2021



For a lot of us, Star Wars was our first experience of foreign planets and alien lifeforms. Originally released in 2003 Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is a classic. The soundtrack and effects are great and add to the overall experience. While many of you have likely played this before on some other platform. This really feels like one of the best ways to play a Star Wars game on the go. The story is intricate and engaging and your choices will have effects on your character’s tendency towards light or dark. Speaking of characters, the NPCs feel incredibly well rounded and it’s a joy to engage with them and the Star Wars universe again.

#6 Destroy All Humans

Developer: Black Forest Games, Pandemic Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release: June 29, 2021

Thwarting all these aliens in the games mentioned above might make you think that you could do it better. Play as an alien that terrorizes the people of America in the 1950’s as you try to rescue a fellow alien. The game is an open world sandbox. It features clever jabs and references to the governments and political situations of the era. There are also a host of pop culture references that add to the fun. Destroy All Humans features an interesting stealth mechanic, and the unique physics make it easy and fun to cause carnage.

#5 Warframe

Developer: Digital Extremes

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Release: November 20, 2018

Wreak havoc across the galaxy in Warframe, an awesome third person shooter. As an alien fighting machine you’ll hone your skills, weapons and suit tech to slowly become a true fighting machine. Warframe features an incredibly detailed tech tree with a variety of customizable options. This game not only delivers wonderfully tight gameplay and smooth combat, but also an immersive storyline. If you want to become a badass fighting machine, laying waste to foes across the galaxy, then this is definitely for you. Warframe also offers online co-op so you can tear things up with your friends. If you haven’t already downloaded it then I should mention that it’s free to play!

#4 Valfaris

Developer: Steel Mantis

Publisher: Big Sugar

Release: October 10, 2019

Run and gun your way across Valfaris. Your home planet, which mysteriously disappeared and has recently reappeared shrouded in darkness. Originally a wonderful paradise, you’ll spend much of your homecoming gunning down foes. There are a few new features that set it apart from other entries in the run and gun genre. Such as upgradable weapons and a checkpoint system, where you trade tokens gathered in-game. What’s more, the gameplay scratches a nostalgia itch for those familiar with any of the contra games. Valfaris features a beautiful pixel art style that is impeccably detailed, it seems to draw from many retro influences while remaining fresh. Couple all of this with a killer soundtrack and you’re bound to have a good time.

#3 The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Private Division

Release: June 5, 2020

Explore open foreign worlds across the galaxy in The Outer Worlds. This is an award winning role playing game that sees you explore a vast open world. Outer Worlds has a lively and engaging story. It’s a typical RPG. How the story progresses is based largely on your decisions and actions. Gather together a crew if you choose, or go it alone. Quite literally the world’s your oyster. The characters and environments look good and the gameplay is smooth. Porting an RPG of this size to the switch is really a tremendous achievement. It’s definitely worth playing.

#2 Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Developer: Double Damage Games

Publisher: Double Damage Games

Release: September 22, 2020

Down and out in a foreign galaxy. Do you have what it takes to survive and visit vengeance on those that have wronged you? Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a RPG that sees you engage with various unsavory characters across various planets. You’ll undertake multiple missions to help you build up funds. When you’re flush you can upgrade your ship and equipment. There are also some customizable options if you wish to do some personalization. The gameplay feels simple and intuitive, piloting your ship is easy enough to quickly come to grips with. A good story, decent controls and an enjoyable soundtrack, all mean that you should definitely check this one out.

#1 Void Bastards

Developer: Blue Manchu

Publisher: Humble Games

Release: May 7, 2020

Dive into this engaging and funny strategy based shooter. You, like a naughty space pirate, will hop aboard a ship and pillage your way through. Sneaking and shooting your way through various cabins. You’ll have to make all of this magic happen before you run out of oxygen. Your character will have uniquely generated traits that might work against you, so you’ll need to be mindful of that as you progress. The game is unique on this list, in that it tells the story through excellently illustrated comic strips, sprinkled with witty humor. This all adds to the games overall aesthetic and compliments the fun and engaging gameplay nicely. This is a difficult but immensely enjoyable game.