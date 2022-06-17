Diablo Immortal: PVE, Raid & PVP Builds You Need To Know | Necromancer Class

The Necromancer is already a fan favorite in Diablo Immortal for very good reason — you can summon a swarm of skeletons to do all your fighting for you. The Necromancer is a powerful adventurer in the open-world, against bosses, and against other players on the battlefield, but you’ll need to carefully manage your builds to get the most out of this skeletal magic-user. The Necromancer doesn’t directly attack, so you’ll need the biggest, strongest summons to blast everything while you run around in the background.

These builds are suggestions, so you know what Skills to bring, and what Legendary gear to lookout for. Diablo Immortal builds are highly dependent on Legendary gear with the right Skill Perks — each piece of Legendary gear has a buff for a skill, and some of these are game-changers. You can transform Bone Wall into a retinue of shielded skeletons, summon a Flesh Golem, or turn your Undead Mage into a melee Reaper. Some of these builds, you might struggle to find the right gear. Don’t sweat it too much — just try to get as much as you can, and alter these builds to fit your style.

Best Necromancer Builds

For Necromancer, we’re going to share three builds: PVE, Bosses, and PVP. Each type of build has a specific use. You can easily swap builds from the Armory in any town — press the blue icon on your equipment menu to instantly return to town and access the Armory, it is located at near the Blacksmith in all safe zones. You can save 5 Loadouts.

Swapping builds is important, and one of the cornerstones of a good player. Depending on your team, swap loadouts for the best possible runs. PVE is for dealing damage to lots of enemies quickly, Bosses is about dealing extreme damage to a single enemy while also keeping your survivability high, and PVP is a mix of both.

Necromancer PVE Build :

: Soulfire

Command Skeletons + Skeleton Captain [Legendary Helmet Skill: Turns Skeleton Champions into one Skeleton Captain]

Command Golem + Molten Golem [Legendary Weapon Skill: Summons a molten golem that continuously burns.]

Skeletal Mage x2 [Legendary Shoulder Skill: Increases Skeletal Mage charges to 2.]

Dark Curse + Curse of the Dead [Legendary Leggings Skill: Causes minions in the area to frenzy, increasing movement speed and attack speed.]

PVE is for Elder Rifts, Bounties, and other monster-centric missions. Useful for clearing out large groups of enemies with very little effort. Drop a Dark Curse to make your army of minions frenzy.

Necromancer Boss Build :

: Bone Spear

Command Skeletons + Skeleton Archers [Legendary Helmet Skill: Turns Skeleton Champions into Archers]

Skeletal Mage + Grim Reaper [Legendary Shield Skill: Transforms Skeletal Mage into a power melee Grim Reaper.]

Wraith Form + Generate Corpses [Legendary Armor Skill: Using Wraith Form leaves behind corpses.]

Corpse Explosion + Magnetic Pull [Legendary Should Skill: Corpses pull themselves close to the nearest target before exploding.]

Wraith Form is essentially required to survive large boss encounters. You’ll also be dealing a lot of direct damage with archers, the Grim Reaper, and unleashing swarms of explosive corpses. Using Wraith Form to generate corpses and Corpse Explosion with magnetic upgrade allows you to constantly attack the boss for heavy damage.

Necromancer PVP Build :

: Bone Spear

Command Skeletons + Skeleton Archers [Legendary Helmet Skill: Turns Skeleton Champions into Archers.]

Command Golem + Stone Golem [Legendary Weapon Skill: Stone Golem throws boulders and rolls through enemies.]

Skeletal Mage x2 [Legendary Shoulder Skill: Increases Skeletal Mage charges to 2.]

Bone Armor + Ablative Armor [Legendary Armor Skill: Gives x5 charges of immunity to all party members.]

A combination of ranged survival and hit-and-run. Melee is death as a Necromancer, so your best bet is to hit enemies from far away with your minions, popping Bone Armor to aid your allies and keep yourself alive in dangerous situations.

All of these builds have wiggle room allowing you to select a few more Legendary Skills — two more for each. Your preference for main attack can be either attack — both are good. Bone Spear deals more direct damage at greater ranger, making it a safer option for most encounters. But, the Soulfire attack has a MUCH better Ultimate attack. Both really works for any situation.

That should get you started and give you a good path to walk as a Necromancer. Aim for these Legendaries and inherit them whenever you can. The right combination can turn your weak Necromancer into an unstoppable god of death.