The Quarry: Can Kaitlyn Survive Without the Stuffed Animal?

Spoilers for The Quarry below:

The Quarry gives players a staggering number of choices that impact the way the events of the game get rolled out. Like Until Dawn before it, small choices at the beginning of the game can have wide-reaching effects sometimes resulting in a character’s life being saved or taken.

As players have begun making their way through the game they’ve likely encountered plenty of instances of major consequence as the result of a small early choice, but none is as clear as Kaitlyn and Dylan’s encounter with a werewolf (Caleb) in the kitchen.

More The Quarry Guides:

Bizarre Yet Bonafide Achievement Guide | Lovers’ Quarrel Achievement Guide | Nobody’s Fool Achievement Guide | How to Find All the Clues | How to Get All 22 Tarot Cards | How to Find All 10 Pieces of Evidence |

Kaitlyn’s Options in the Kitchen: Run or Freezer

After surviving a lengthy cat and mouse game with Caleb in werewolf form during Chapter 10 at the lodge, Kaitlyn can end up hiding in the kitchen with Dylan (if he’s alive) from the monster. After successfully passing a “hold your breath” section, Kaitlyn will crawl further into the kitchen to put some distance between herself and the werewolf. Here, the player will be given a choice: Run or Freezer.

As pointed out in the early hours of the game, the freezer is tough to get in and out of. This means that players have the opportunity to trap Caleb inside it if they picked up the stuffed animal toy as Abigail in Chapter 1. Because Abi left her backpack in the kitchen, Kaitlyn can throw the toy in the freezer and trap the wolf, saving herself and a handful of characters (again, if they’re alive.) The problem with this is not everyone grabbed the stuffed animal back at the start of the game, but the Run or Freezer choice still remains.

Can Kaitlyn Survive the Kitchen Without the Stuffed Animal?

In short: no, all choices here lead to Kaitlyn’s death (they all kill Dylan as well if he’s around.) If you run, Kaitlyn will pitifully try to juke around Caleb but instantly be grabbed and violently thrown against the wall. After feasting on Kaitlyn, Caleb then turns to Dylan and kills him as well. If you choose the “Freezer” option but don’t have the stuffed animal, you won’t be given the choice to throw anything inside it to distract the wolf. Instead, Kaitlyn will hide inside but find that she’s locked herself in. The wolf will then find Dylan and kill him. While it might seem like she’s okay, that’s the last you’ll see of Kaitlyn until the final character status update before the end credits where you’ll discover that she froze to death inside the freezer.