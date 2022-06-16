Starfield: Will Starfield Have Multiplayer?

Starfield is set to be Bethesda’s biggest RPG to date. If you watched the extended gameplay reveal at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, you will have realised why. The game is massive and it will have detailed character customization, a lot of outer space exploration and so much more. More often than not, Bethesda’s titles do not offer multiplayer unless they are spin-offs such as The Elder Scrolls Online. Therefore, players have been questioning if Starfield will have multiplayer. If you were left wondering the answer to that very question, we have got you covered.

At the time of writing, Starfield is planned to be an entirely single player experience. This means that it is expected that there will be no multiplayer element, neither co-op, competitive, or PvP. You will have to embark on a journey that will be totally out of this world on your own. However, this does not mean that there will be a lack of content. In a recent interview, director and executive producer at Bethesda, Todd Howard, explains that Starfield’s story is approximately 20% longer than games such as Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Never say never in regards to Starfield multiplayer

Having no multiplayer planned for Starfield does not mean that it will never happen. It is possible that a multiplayer element could be added to the game later down the line. With that being said, it is likely that multiplayer would need more testing and perhaps a beta. Starfield allows you to build your own ship from scratch and have full control of your flight. With over 1,000 planets in the game, it would be even more exciting if you could fly to them with your friends and explore them.

Starfield’s release date was delayed until 2023, with no specific date set as of yet. The game will launch on Xbox Series X and S, as well as Xbox One and PC.