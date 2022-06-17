Diablo Immortal: How To Trade Platinum With This Tricky Method

Want more Platinum in Diablo Immortal? Clever players have discovered a hilarious solution. While there is no official trading system in the game yet, there is a way to collect Platinum from your alts. You’ll might even need it if you’re a F2P player looking to acquire Legendary Gems — a good Legendary Gem can cost tens of thousands of Platinum. It would take months to collect it all. But with a little trickery, you can collect more Platinum — it’s just going to take a lot of grinding, and a little bit of waiting. This isn’t a method meant to cheat the game. And it isn’t a glitch or an exploit. If you want that bonus Platinum, you’re going to have to work for it.

This method is only for the most insane, desperate players looking to earn as much Platinum as possible, so you don’t have to spend money on more painful microtransactions. You won’t be able to perfectly transfer Platinum to your main daily, but if you’re willing to wait and grind on alts, there is a way to give your Platinum currency to your main on the same server. You’ll just have to use the Auction House.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

5 Beginner Tips | 7 Endgame Tips | Is It Really F2P? | All Classes List | Best PVE Classes | Ancient Nightmare Event Guide | How To Join The Shadows | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | How To Earn Legendary Gear | Compatible Smart Phones List | How To Beat Blood Rose World Boss | Reaching Library of Zoltun Kulle | Level 35+ Farming | Level 60 Farming | How To Join Hidden Lair Dungeons | How To Claim The Horadric Set | 9 Lamps Puzzle Solution | Laser Mirror Puzzle Solution | How To Get +5 Rare Crests | How To Get Hilts & Hilt Trader Location | How Combat Rating Works | All Daily, Weekly & Monthly Activities | How To Craft Legendary Gems | How To Unlock Elite Quests | How To Unlock The Legacy of the Horadrim | All Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel Locations | How To Earn Upgrade Materials | Lassal The Flame-spun Raid Tips

How To Trade Platinum | Unofficial Method

We’ve already talked about using the Auction House to earn Platinum, but you can also use the Auction House to transfer wealth from one character to another. All through the magic of sales. If you have alts and want to give their Platinum to your main, you can do that by utilizing the Auction House in an unconventional method.

The Auction House can be used to trade Platinum. All you need are regular Gems (not Legendary Star Gems)

To transfer Platinum from an ALT to your MAIN , use the MAIN to list regular Gems on the Auction House for extremely high prices . This is important.

to your , use the to list on the for . This is important. Swap to your ALT and purchase the too-highly priced Gem . You’ll be sending your Platinum to your MAIN .

and purchase the . You’ll be sending your Platinum to your . Make sure to sell at extremely high prices. That way nobody else will buy.

This is basically a foolproof scheme. If someone DOES purchase the Gem you’ve listed at an absurd market price, then you still profit. Just sell a different low-tier Gem for another extremely high price. Make sure you’re using Gems that can be traded — that covers basically all Gems you find in dungeons or that you craft. Gems you earn through the Battle Pass and other rewards don’t seem to count.

Alts can earn up to 600 Platinum per day — or 300 Platinum daily just for hitting the daily Battle Pass goal. That’s going to take grinding with MULTIPLE characters. Seriously, only a crazy person would do this, but you could theoretically easily acquire 1500 Platinum per day. Due to Auction House wait timers and taxes, you won’t be able to collect and use your Platinum that efficiently — more likely you’d need to sell several items every few days or even each week, swap to alts, purchase gems to send to your main, then wait for yet another timer to expire.

This method has been tested to work and can be done anywhere or with anyone. Friends want to give you Platinum? Sell a worthless Gem for a high Platinum price! If you want to give a friend Platinum, they can sell their own junk for inflated prices so you can buy it, transferring the Platinum safely and easily. No real tricks here.