Call of Duty: Warzone- Is Fortune’s Keep Larger in Size Than Rebirth Island?

Rebirth Island was introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone back in December 2020. Since then, it has established itself as a fan favorite map. Recently, Activision unveiled a new map named Fortune’s Keep which is set to replace Rebirth Island. Although many fans are looking forward to playing Fortune’s Keep, some are worried that the new map could take away the familiar pace of Rebirth Island. This is mainly due to the fact that the image Activision has shared of the full Fortune’s Keep map looks larger in size than that of Rebirth Island.

Larger maps usually result in slower games with fewer engagements–the opposite of what Rebirth Island is known for. However, Fortune’s Keep has more buildings compared to Rebirth Island, meaning there could be more opportunities for you to get your hands on some strong weapons and loot. Ultimately, this could result in more action at the beginning of the match if everyone can grab good weapons and a lot of armor.

Is Fortune’s Keep larger in size than Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone?

The user Dro2910 posted an image on Reddit of an overlay comparing the size of Fortune’s Keep with Rebirth Island. As you can see, the map is a lot bigger than Rebirth Island which is outlined in white. Despite this, it is unknown how accurate the comparison is as we do not know for sure of the size and scale of the Fortune’s Keep map. Therefore, the Call of Duty community is unable to come to an agreement on how much larger Fortune’s Keep actually is.

For now, we will be left guessing how much bigger Fortune’s Keep is than Rebirth Island. We will not have to wait much longer to find out as Fortune’s Keep will be available to play with the launch of Season 4 on June 22.

