Diablo Immortal: Why Can’t I Join The Shadows?

You’ll want to join the Shadows as early as possible in Diablo Immortal for one simple reason — increasing your Shadow Rank gives you huge buffs, especially in the endgame. You won’t get those free prizes for being an Adventurer that the Immortals pass down — its complicated, but the Immortals also give Adventurers rewards for succeeding — but those Shadow Rank rewards are absolutely worth it.

There’s just one problem — lots of players are struggling to actually get into the Shadow Faction. This faction doesn’t just let you sign up whenever you want. You must complete a quest, then complete yet another step — and not all of these steps work as intended. If you can’t progress your quest, we’ve got a fix that will help. It isn’t ideal, but it is the only way if you’re in a sticky situation.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How To Join The Shadows

The Shadow Faction system isn’t exactly well-explained in Diablo Immortal. You can actually join the Shadows Solo OR with your Cland.

Before attempting anything here — open World Chat and ask to join a Dark Clan. There are many Shadow-affiliated Clans already, and plenty will invite you. Just ask at different times of the day and try not to get drowned out.

If you can’t (or don’t want) to join a Shadow Clans through World Chat, you can join the normal way. Joining a Dark Clans will immediately put you into the Shadow faction and give you access to their facilities in the Court of Whispers — the entrance is in the tavern northwest of Rakkis Plaza.

How To Join Normally: As you progress through the game, at around Level 30+ you’ll begin the Shadow questline. Complete the starting quest where you first encounter the Shadows — complete it to unlock the Shadow Lottery.

The Shadow Lottery: Located in the tavern to the northwest of Rakkis Plaza in Westmarch, there’s an NPC that will give you a Shadow Lottery ticket. Enter the lottery for a chance to join the Shadows Faction. You only need to successfully be selected for the Shadow Lottery once. After you’ve been selected, you’ll be able to continue the faction quest.

A quest for the Shadow Lottery will appear and a reminder will pop-up when it is available. Wait for the Shadow Lottery to end and make sure to check your messages. If you wait too long, the invitation will expire, and you may have to attempt the Shadow Lottery again.

Gathering Shadows Quest : During this quest, you’ll gain quest items called Akeba’s Signets and turn them in to the quest-giver in Westmarch. For many players, this step is BROKEN .

: During this quest, you’ll gain quest items called and turn them in to the quest-giver in Westmarch. For many players, this step is . If you can’t progress past the step where you turn-in Akeba’s Signets , it may be due to being in a Clan . If you’re already in a Clan , this will convert the Clan into a Dark Clan . If other players don’t agree to changing the status of the Clan, this step will fail.

, it may be due to being in a . If you’re , this will convert the Clan into a . If other players don’t agree to changing the status of the Clan, this step will fail. To get around this, you’ll have to QUIT the Clan and restart the “ Gathering Shadows ” quest. Tap the quest to start from the beginning and re-collect Akeba’s Signets .

the Clan and restart the “ ” quest. Tap the quest to start from the beginning and re-collect . Turn in the Signets again as a solo player and the quest will continue.

After completing the Shadow Mettle quest, you will become a permanent member of the Shadow faction. Now you can access your Shadows menu and check for tasks — check [My Rank] to see what you need to do to increase your rank with the Shadows faction. Each rank up gives you another +1% bonus to damage and defense. These bonuses stack, so they can become substantial once you’re Rank 10+.

You can also complete daily Shadow Contracts — the Shadows might seem like a pure PVP faction, but they’re just as good to join even if you only want to do PVE content.