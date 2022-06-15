Diablo Immortal: 7 Tips To Enjoy The Endgame As A Free Player

The endgame is tough for F2P players. If you don't want to spend real cash, here's a few tips to keep having fun.

Diablo Immortal is a great game even if you’re a F2P (Free-to-play) player — until you reach level 60. If you don’t want to spend a ludicrous amount of money grinding for high rank Legendary Gems, there doesn’t seem to be a lot for you in the Diablo Immortal endgame currently. But there are still ways to have fun and grind to Paragon 30 when you’ve got a few free minutes on your phone. Diablo Immortal is designed specifically to prey on your wallet, and we’ve got a few strategies to fight that feeling of helplessness. You can play the endgame without spending money. Here’s a few tips to keep in mind.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Getting The Most Out Of Endgame | F2P Guide

After completing the story and reaching Level 60, you’ll end the Endgame of Diablo Immortal. Levels become Paragon Levels, and grinding to Paragon 30 is an extremely slow process. Here’s a few tips to help you get through the monotony.

Complete Challenge Rifts: Grind up and complete as many Challenge Rifts as you can. At CR12 and CR30 you’ll unlock global upgrades to gear drops — gear will drop at Hell 1 and then Hell 2. Incredibly useful.

Sell Gems For Platinum: Earn Gems through 4-party dungeons or through crafting. Use the Auction House in Westmarch to sell the gems for the maximum amount of Platinum, then spend the Platinum on Legendary Gems.

Run Around The Library of Kulle : There is an infamous farming location in the southwest of the Library of Kulle — a big square room that is full of monsters. Even if you’re not running this room, the Library of Kulle is an excellent open-world farming location. Collect Lost Tome Pages and create Portal Tomes to jump into Hidden Trials . Make sure to join a 4-player party for maximum rewards and a constant supply of Monstrous Essence . Play on Hell 1 / Hell 2 difficulty for better rewards, especially if you’re with a full party .

Buy Up Supply At The Hilt Trader: Purchase all the Gems, Rare Crests, and your monthly Legendary Crest from the Hilt Trader daily. The Hilt Trader is located in Westmarch, in the far north corner of the map.

Complete A Long List Of Dailies & Weeklies : Do everything you can! There’s a lot of Daily STUFF to do. Let’s go through the list. Grab your 4 Bounties and grab more if they’re available or if you’ve missed a day. Enter Iben Fahd’s Sanctum and use all your keys on the chests. There’s NO REASON to save your keys. You’ll get more daily. Complete your daily Shadow Contract. Enter Battlegrounds when available and complete it three times. Same rewards whether you win or lose. Spend gold at the Westmarch Relics and Rarities vendor for drops. If you have lots of gold to spare. Complete the Lassal Helliquary raid once per week. And much more.

Increase Your Shadow Rank: Shadow Rank is one of the most important stats you might be ignoring. Open the Shadow faction menu -> tap My Rank to check your rank and see what activities you should participate in to rank up. Ranking up gives you a +1% permanent bonus to your damage and defense. The higher your rank, the higher the bonus — you can rack up an easy +15% bonus just by increasing your Shadow Rank. Insanely useful.

Grinding Dungeons & Elder Rifts: Even in the endgame you’ll need XP. Run dungeons on Hell 1 / Hell 2 for maximum XP with a party. You can also run Elder Rifts solo or with a team — you don’t need Rare Crests to run Elder Rifts either. If you’re just going to XP, you don’t need to boost Elder Rifts. The goal of all these farms is to build your combo multiplier as high as possible. If you can chain kills, you’ll get a huge XP bonus.

The grind to reach Paragon 30 is intense, especially if you’re a F2P player. Take your time and try to enjoy the long slog. It is possible to reach the top. You won’t be able to compete for the Immortals factions, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun in Diablo Immortal while pinching your pennies.