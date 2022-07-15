10 Best Dinosaur PlayStation 5 Games To Get You Feeling Prehistoric

Let’s be honest, we’re all big kids at heart. It’s why we play games as a hobby. So the stuff that appealed to us as kids never goes away. Soldiers, giant robots, wizards, and of course- dinosaurs. Sure they probably don’t look quite like they did in Jurassic Park, but we’ll be damned if we’re gonna trade in the scaly behemoths that inspired dragons for overgrown chickens. They’re big, they’re hungry, and they’re back! Here’s our top 10 best dinosaur games for PlayStation 5- with a bonus upcoming entry.

#10 Minecraft Jurassic World DLC

Publisher: Mojang

Developer: Mojang

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Raspberry Pi, Fire OS, tvOS

Released: 2020 (DLC release date)

Yes yes, down pitchforks- I know it’s DLC for a game, not a game in its own right, but I swear I’ll make up for it by the end of this list. Players can not only craft and train dinosaurs, but build and run the whole park. Find dinosaur DNA on exhibitions, and use vehicles and a team of NPCs to stop the chaos your revived reptiles are sure to cause. Keep the park running as long as you can for an ever-greater score. The DLC also includes 21 skins and over 60 dinosaurs and hybrids.

#9 Far Cry Primal

Publisher: Wales Interactive

Developer: Wales Interactive

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2016

All the fun of the Far cry series, set in 10,000 BC. After your hunting party is ambushed, you return to your village to find the local warring neanderthal tribe have scattered your kin, and are hunting them down to eat. Tame the prehistoric wildlife, or kill them for materials for weapons and armor. Liberate camp sites, master fire, gather during the day, and be cautious of predators at night- not just the beasts, but savage cavemen as well. Be the first human to save humanity.

#8 Dauntless

Publisher: Phoenix Labs

Developer: Phoenix Labs

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2019

A dinosaur by any other name would bite your head off just as well, and Dauntless’ Behemoths are no different. While humans live on floating islands, the primeval pests are eating the very essence that keeps the islands floating. Don’t worry it’s not the fall that kills you. It’s the landing. Team up with your friends, arm yourself with crafted and upgradable gear, and fight off these big beasties. Each have their own ways of fighting, so stay on your toes! It’s almost like being a caveman fending off a tyrannosaurus- what do you mean dinosaurs went extinct over 60 million years before we showed up?

#7 Time Carnage

Publisher: Wales Interactive

Developer: Wales Interactive

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, HTC Vive, Meta

Released: 2018

When you can’t bring back dinosaurs with genetic manipulation or Lego, you’ll have to rely on good old fashioned time travel. Specifically, you have to travel back in time in this VR FPS (non-VR modes available) and blast hell out of waves of enemies with an assortment of over 25 weapons, and timed reloads to keep on blasting. Speaking of time, you can use Time Paradoxes to your advantage to even the odds, and take on challenges for weapon perks and arcade style cheats. Your time-traveling adventure will also see you fending off robots and zombies across a 16 tier campaign, or custom arcade mode.

#6 LEGO Jurassic World

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: TT Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Android, iOS

Released: 2015

The other blocky Jurassic World game on our list is certainly something fans of the LEGO games and Jurassic Park series want to pick up. The game hilariously retells the stories from Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World- using the dialogue audio from the films where possible so actors and actresses “reprise” their roles. Players control characters from the film, each having abilities to help them solve puzzles and fend off foes, collecting plenty of studs and building solutions as they take on each film. Lights, camera, action!

#5 ARK Survival Evolved

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Google Stadia

Released: 2017

Open world survival games typically drop you into the world with nothing, and that is even more true for ARK Survival Evolved. Awakening on a mysterious island with only rags on a mysterious island, players must fight to survive by scavenging food, building shelter, and creating weapons to protect themselves from the indigenous dinosaurs. Rather than just killing them, players may be able to tame some of over 100 creatures to help defend them, level them up, and even armor them against foes. Fly above the clouds on a pterodactyl, even the odds with a t-rex, create a tribe, progress up the tech tree to beyond the modern day, and call forth creatures from myth. In addition ARK 2 is set to launch in 2023, and will feature even more dinosaurs, such as Vin Diesel (I kid, I kid!)

#4 Jurassic World Evolution 2

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Developer: Frontier Developments

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2021

If you want to look after dinosaurs, you can’t beat the latest iteration of the OG. Set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- and anticipated sequel to the 2018 game of the same name- players can take on the campaign of managing their own park alongside Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing- voiced by Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas. Capture over 75 dinosaurs that are running wild across the US, contain, and conserve them. Grow both your park and your scientific research to meet the needs of both dinosaurs and guests, to help fuel yet more growth, and even create new dinosaurs with unique colors and special traits. Or, risk a PR nightmare sure to take a “bite” out of future profits. Sandbox mode can let you truly express yourself, while challenge mode can task you with different locales and environmental challenges, and Chaos Theory mode presents “what if” scenarios across the film franchise that can be, well, chaotic.

#3 Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4

Released: 2017

You know what’s better than dinosaurs? Robot dinosaurs. Combining sci-fi with a post-apocalyptic world, Aloy sets out to unravel the mysteries behind the machines which dominate the land, and who her parents were. Master forgotten technology to override the machines, discover their weaknesses, and use their skills to your advantage. Craft gear and ammo from your fallen foes- be they machine or human- and help humanity reclaim its lost legacy.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Released: 2022

The sequel to our prior entry continues the open-world adventure. As storms, blight, and new machines wreak havoc, Aloy and her newfound allies must venture west to find the causes, and save humanity. As the tribes of these new lands use the machines to wage battle, Aloy will have to rely on traps and ambushes more than ever. Taking advantage of the PlayStation 5’s specs, players can enjoy haptic feedback, 3D spatial audio, enhanced lighting, and more (along with performance mode for when you want 60 fps).

#1 Monster Hunter: World

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2018

Fans of Capcom’s action RPG franchise were initially skeptical about Monster Hunter: World making the game too casual. Streamlining some elements of gameplay couldn’t have done all bad, as the game has become their best-selling title with 18 million units shipped (as of March 31st 2022). Every decade, mighty elder dragons migrate across the New World, and you have been tasked with finding out why, along with the other monsters of the land. Players can use scoutflies to track down the beasts in large interconnected maps, and use a grappling hook to quickly move around. Once you track down the beast, study how it moves in battle carefully so you’re not turned into a meal. Use the unique tools at your disposal to make tracking an hunting easier, along with your adorable cat-like Palicoes friend. Just keep in mind you and your target aren’t the only beasts out there, and they may soon turn a fight into a three-way tussle, or take the chance to ambush you. Clever girl.

Bonus: Exoprimal

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

In the year 2040, the world’s greatest crisis is dinosaurs appearing out of thin-air! Something tells me a mask won’t be enough to keep you safe this time. The Aibus corporation developed the totally-not-going-to-turn-evil AI Leviathan to predict when these outbreaks will happen, and Exosuits to give crack teams a fighting chance to contain and neutralize the threat. Though it seems Leviathan is more concerned about its wargames than saving life. The team-based action game tasks players with fending off waves of dinosaurs, with each Exosuit having its own powers and abilities to help the team complete the mission’s tasks, and trying to outdo not just the opposing team of Exosuited players, but the dinosaurs themselves. However, players will have to deal with not just run of the mill time-traveling dinosaurs- but mutated time-traveling dinosaurs! Beware of exploding velociraptors, pterodactyl tornadoes, and the Neo T.Rex. The game is set to launch in 2023, and its first gameplay was revealed earlier this month. Sign-ups to an upcoming closed network test end June 29th.