14 Best PS5 Viking Games That Will Turn You Into A Jarl

Vikings are cool. I think this is a generally agreed upon fact by most of the population and I won’t accept any evidence to the contrary. So if Vikings are so cool, it only makes sense we’d have a list of the best Viking games on the PS5 right? Whether it’s RPGs, Strategy games, City Builders, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered with the best PS5 Viking games.

#14 Crusader Kings III – The Northern Lords

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: September 2020

Technically this is a DLC of a game, but Crusader Kings III as a whole lends itself to a Viking fantasy. The base game already lets you build your own kingdom in the frozen north, and The Northern Lords expands on it further. With the DLC pack players can become adventurer-kings (or queens) and conquer far away lands to forge a new homeland for their people, a trait unique to Nordic civilizations. So if you want a historical simulator where you can raid and pillage, Crusader Kings III is a good place to start.

#13 Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Developer: Games Farm

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: March 2017

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard gets right into the action. As a top down action RPG (similar to Diablo), you’ll be running around while hacking and slashing with axes basically right out of the tutorial. Of course if you want a little more than mindless hacking and slashing, the game features a co-op campaign mode and survival mechanics.

#12 Volgarr the Viking

Publisher: Adult Swim Games

Developer: Crazy Viking Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: September 2013

If you’re more of an old school gamer than Volgarr the Viking is here to bring you back to the pixelated goodness of yesteryear. As a 2D platformer, this game doesn’t skimp out on the difficulty either. This might not be the flashiest title on the list, but there’s no denying the satisfaction of a difficult classic side-scroller.

#11 Tribes of Midgard

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Developer: Norsfell

Platform: PC,PS4,PS5

Release Date: July 2021

Tribes of Midgard is a unique game, if you’ve ever gotten burned out on survival games but enjoy them all the same, what would you say to a more condensed experience? In Tribes of Midgard instead of persistent worlds and PvP raiding, players work cooperatively on a time clock to explore, build gear, repair structures, and ultimately try and defeat a powerful “Saga” boss before eternal night consumes the world. Game sessions take a few hours, but they’re self-contained adventures. You won’t be grinding for hours and only just get to the real game. So hop right in and get gathering and fighting!

#10 Jotun

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: September 2015

I’d be surprised if you hadn’t heard of Jotun. This seems like the sort of game everyone heard of, but not many people players, and it’s a shame. Jotun features hand-drawn assets and a series of top-down boss fights with incredible difficulty. Jotun walked so Hades could run.

#9 Mount & Blade Warband

Publisher: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Platform: PC,PS4,PS5

Release Date: March 2010

Honestly I’d like to put Bannerlord on this list, but that game is in Early Access for the foreseeable future and is still missing tons of features. Mount & Blade Warband however is a complete game and while it may not have aged well in terms of graphics, players who grasp the mechanics of this medieval sandbox will never lack for something to do. Trade goods, build an army, usurp or support a powerful lord. All this and more is on the table in this game.

#8 Northgard

Publisher: Shiro Unlimited

Developer: Shiro Games

Platform: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: March 2018

Northgard takes some of the best parts of RTS (real time strategy) and Adventure games. You’ll have to build up a base, claim territory, grow an army, and ultimately put other Vikings (and monsters of course) to the sword in order to protect your new home in Northgard.

#7 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: August 2017

“Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.” I’m not gonna lie, this quote from the game’s description goes hard. It’s not often you hear the phrase “Viking Hell” when it’s not accompanied by some DOOM clone and rock music. Instead, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is an action game that tells a unique story and has been praised for its respectful portrayal of a character suffering psychosis.

#6 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: November 2020

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is one of two games on this list that will make you go “of course it’s on the list, duh”. But that’s for good reason, in recent years Ubisoft has made themselves right at home on the PlayStation and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla brings the 15 year old franchise to the Viking Age, earning it a respectable spot on this list.

#5 For Honor

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: February 2017

We’re two in a row on Ubisoft games now. For Honor is an ambitious project that released back in 2017 to mixed responses. The game had been hyped for what felt like years and while it’s a fun and competitive PvP game, it just couldn’t live up to its own hype. But if you ignore the marketing and enjoy intense PvP duels, you’ll have a grand time smashing a samurai’s skull with a Viking axe, or whatever other weapons you choose.

#4 Civilization VI

Publisher: 2K

Developer: Firaxis Games

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: October 2016

Let’s be honest, Crusader Kings can be a little daunting for casual players, so thank goodness we have Civilization as an easier to digest alternative. Featuring civilizations like Harald Hardrada and the Vikings, players can set out on a mission of world domination with Viking flair. Whether that’s domination of Military, Culture, or Science is up to you.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: November 2011

Let’s be honest, I probably don’t need to convince you to play Skyrim. This game has been the latest title in The Elder Scrolls series for over ten years at this point (not counting the MMO). With Todd Howard releasing a new version of the game on a new platform seemingly every other year, I’d be surprised if there was someone who didn’t have one version or another. But if you’ve somehow dodged the Skyrim frenzy, this is definitely a title worth picking up if you enjoy open world fantasy adventures.

#2 The Banner Saga

Publisher: Stoic

Developer: Stoic

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: January 2014

The Banner Saga was a surprise release in 2014, blowing players away with its storybook art style, branching narrative, and Viking inspired mythos. While this title might lack the high octane action of other titles, fans of strategy RPGs like Fire Emblem, Final Fantasy Tactics, or Disgaea will want to give this game a try.

#1 God of War (2018)

Publisher: PlayStation

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Platform: PC,PS4,PS5

Release Date: April 2018

Kratos might be the Ghost of Sparta, but that doesn’t mean the Norse gods are safe. The 2018 release God of War (not to be confused with the original 2005 title) leans heavily into a Viking aesthetic as Kratos had a son with a Jotun woman. the game heavily features Norse gods like Thor and other mythological figures like Mimir and Norse dwarves.