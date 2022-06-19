Everything That’s Confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact is constantly evolving into an even better game thanks to the constant string of updates that drop every six weeks. While version 2.7 was delayed, 2.8 has its date set and will be coming to players before they know it. Just what all can you expect from the summer update and who will the new character be?

What Banners are Coming in Genshin Impact 2.8?

While HoYoverse has yet to officially confirm anything, players have learned a lot through leaks. Firstly Heizou has been confirmed as the game’s first male Catalyst who will be on a banner in 2.8. Here are the characters that we expect to rerun in 2.8:

Kazuha : Anemo Sword-User

: Anemo Sword-User Yoimiya: Pyro Bow-User

It’s not yet clear who Heizou will run with as he is only a four-star character. We also know that Fischl will be heavily involved in the update, so she could make her way onto a banner or become a freebie through the summer event change.

We should see the new version debut on July 13 if there are no hiccups. Within the next few weeks, we will also see a live stream that officially reveals all the details for the events and banners contained within 28.

What Area is Coming in Genshin Impact 2.8?

The Golden Apple Arpichelago is also set to return with all-new content, including what appears to be a special domain for Mona. Last year, this chain of islands revolved around Klee, as her mysterious mother Alice sent the group on a summer adventure designed to entertain the young vision user.

There were several different islands to explore, and the event introduced the Waverider to the game, as well as several unique puzzle mechanics. Fans can expect to see more of their favorite characters in the event, and it seems that Kazuha and Yoimiya may just be taking a vacation along with everyone else.

This will likely be the major event for the version, with some smaller events taking place alongside it. There is also a chance that we may receive a free weapon, according to leaks, which can be used with Kazuha.

Are we Getting Skins in Genshin Impact 2.8?

According to the leaks, we are going to get two skins in version 2.8. One will be for Diluc and changes his burst animation. According to leaks, this will cost more than other five-star skins but will be available for a lower price for the duration of the event.

Fischl will also receive a skin that players should get for free by participating in the event. We don’t know yet what the skins will officially look like or if they are going to be themed around the beach like Jean’s and Barabara’s were last year.