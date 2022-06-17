Everything You Need to Know About Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a new title that is being released by HoYoverse, the company behind Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. For gamers looking for a new RPG adventure, this free-to-play game may just be the perfect choice. Of course, with how large the Honkai universe is getting you may be a bit confused about Star Rail.

What is Honkai: Star Rail and When is it Releasing?

Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming RPG that places you into a sci-fi universe. The game has a turn-based battle system and several different characters you can play as, similar to its sister games. The art style is also similar to the other HoYoverse titles, so if you’re a fan of other games by the developer Star Rail will be right up your alley.

The game is still in beta testing so it may be quite some time before we see it released to the general public. With any luck though, Star Rail will find its way into players’ hands within the next year. The game does look like it’s close to releasing, and those who have tested it seem to have a positive impression.

What changes and characters will be released on the game’s official launch are unclear, as HoYoverse will likely take a release approach closer to Genshin Impact instead of releasing every character at once.

How is Honkai: Star Rail Different From Honkai Impact 3RD

Honkai: Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3Rd are both part of the Honkai franchise, but they are different games with different characters. The story is also different, as is the games battle mechanics. It does have a sci-fi setting and features daily and event content that you would find in it’s sister games.

How is Honkai: Star Rail Different From Genshin Impact

Hokai Star Rail and Genshin Impact are separate titles with their own story and gameplay. Genshin Impact is yet to even be confirmed as being in the same universe as Honkai Impact, as the games seem to be entirely separate.

Is Honkai: Star Rail a Gacha Game?

The biggest question when it comes to any free-to-play title is how they make money and if the game is actually playable without spending your money. Honkai: Star Rail is a gacha game, meaning that certain pieces of content, mainly characters, can only be obtained through doing pulls.

While you can earn pulls through playing the game, they won’t be close to enough to get every character. If you want to guarantee a character, then you will need to spend real money, and based on HoYoverse’s other games, you will likely have to pay hundreds to get a single character depending on your luck.

The game can likely be beaten with the starter team though, but the exclusive characters will make things easier.