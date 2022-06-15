Sniper Elite 5: All Collectibles in Mission 6 | Personal Letters, Classified Documents, Hidden Items, Stone Eagles, and Workbench Locations



Mission 6 of Sniper Elite 5 opens with you surviving a Glider crash during D-Day, but even after a near-death experience like that, you should make sure that you are thinking about all the collectibles you will need to find in the town just ahead (and maybe whatever other mission you might have). Just like all of the other missions in the game, there are many collectibles that you can find across the zone. Some of these items give a look into the lore and information of the location that you are exploring while others provide upgrades and information that can reveal new points of interest in the current level. This guide will show players where to find all the collectibles in Mission 6: Libération in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 6 Collectibles In Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite 5‘s sixth mission has a total of 19 collectibles found across the town of Desponts-Sur-Douve. These collectibles consist of 5 Personal Letters, 5 Classified Documents, 3 Hidden Items, 3 Stone Eagles, and 3 Workbenches that can be found across the small town and its surrounding area. A map is provided to show players where to find each of these collectibles, with a greater breakdown of where to find each one found below.

All 5 Personal Letters

They’re Out There – The first Personal Letter is being carried by a German soldier in the yard of a farmhouse to the south of the level. He is the one Infantry soldier that is not wearing a helmet. You can either take the Letter from him by taking him down with a melee attack or by taking him down with a ranged weapon and then looting the body.

Watch Your Back – This is also found on an Infantry soldier, this time found patrolling outside the manor that you can find this level’s Kill List target. As it was said in the entry above, snag the Letter from a melee takedown or loot the corpse after taking him down from a distance.

Barely Escaped! – You can find this Personal Letter found in the trenches on the northern part of the map. You will find it sitting on some boxes next to an AA Gun.

Give Me Strength – Head to the German base located near the eastern bridge that is tied to one of the mission’s Primary Objectives. In the bunkhouse found to the north of the base, the Personal Letter is found next to a bed.

Vengeance Is Nigh! – Just to the south of the western bridge is an old farmhouse. Mae your way up to the attic of the room to find the Personal Letter on the ground next to a hole overlooking the bridge and river.

All 5 Classified Documents

Hold The Line – This Classified Document is found on the desk where you find the radio that you need to disable as a part of the southmost Primary Objective. This is found in the house to the west across the bridge.

Incoming Armour – This Document can be found in the north part of the trenches in a small bunker.

Unfit for Duty – This Classified Document is found in the house found to the southwest of the southern bridge. It is on the second floor in a bedroom.

A Surplus Bridge – Head to the house to the south of the eastern bridge to find this Classified Document. You can pick it up off of the wooden crate that is found in front of the destroyed house near the fence.

Resistance Fanatic Located – Across the western bridge that is being overlooked by a trio of snipers is a collection of destroyed buildings and houses. Head to the house found to the east and go to the second floor. Unlock the door that you find up here to enter a bedroom where you will find the final Classified Document sitting on a dresser.

All 3 Hidden Items

Lucky Rabbit’s Foot – This Hidden Item is looted from an infantry soldier with no helmet that is patrolling around a downed plane in the center of the field southwest of the eastern bridge.

Stolen Medals – There is a house located at the center of the map with an underground passage blocked off by some wooden beams. Clear out the beams to enter a secret Resistance bunker where you will find the Stolen Medals Hidden Item as well as the SMG Workbench.

Engraved Lighter – This Hidden Item is found at the northmost part of the map beyond the bridge blockade and in the area where you battle the Tiger Tank. Once across the northern bridge, enter the first room on the right and head up to the bedroom on the second floor. You will find the lighter on a nightstand next to a suitcase right next to the door.

All 3 Stone Eagles

Stone Eagle #1 – This eagle can be found on the windmill near the AA Guns that you need to destroy for one of the level’s Optional Objectives.

Stone Eagle #2 – Across the western bridge is a bombed-out church. Head to the northwest part of the church to find the Eagle facing out from the destroyed roof.

Stone Eagle #3 – This final Stone Eagle is in the window of a destroyed building found at the north part of the map where you must destroy a Tiger Tank.

All 3 Workbenches

Rifle Workbench – In the building to the right of the northern bridge before crossing it, you can find the Rifle Workbench behind a locked door. Either climb the vines shown in the left image below to climb through the open window or use an Armor-Piercing bullet to shoot the lock off the door.

SMG Workbench – Previously mentioned in the part covering the Stolen Medals Hidden Item #2, you will find this Workbench under the floor of the farmhouse located at the center of the map.

Pistol Workbench – Just across the southern bridge is a courtyard surrounded by barns. Head to the north barn and make your way to the scaffolding on the roof. Head to the opening that is circled in the left image provided below and make your way down to a blocked-off room. This is where you will find the Pistol Workbench.

