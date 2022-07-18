13 Best VR Racing Games That Will Blow Your Mind

The genre of car games is very vast and expansive, and many want to give you that “truly authentic” feel for driving. And that’s where VR comes in. Because with it, you can truly feel like you’re driving the courses/tracks/cars as you play. So let us show you the 13 Best VR Racing Games!

#13 Project Cars Series

Let’s start with a series that for three games now has tried to give you one of the most robust and authentic experiences out there. The Project Cars line was built with authenticity in mind, so much so that the games were made by car fans for car fans.

These games have a large roster of cars for you to drive, a large number of tracks for you to drive on, a day and night system that is constantly changing with the elements, and more. And you get to experience this “realism” in the game as you wear your VR headset.

Are you up to the driving challenge that stands before you? Get into the car (and VR) to find out.

#12 Dirt Rally 2.0

One of the things you learn quickly about racing is that there are many different forms of it, and some are much more intense than others. Case in point, rally car racing is said to be one of, if not the, most intense racing around. Mainly because it’s a racing form where a simple mistake or wrong turn can leave you a wreck. And yet? People drive in it!

And that brings us to Dirt Rally 2.0, a game that tries to replicate all of that for you. You’ll get to race on eight official circuits from the FIA World Rallycross championship, and with VR, it’ll be you in the drivers’ seat more than ever before.

If you think you can handle what’s coming, strap in and drive!

#11 Automobilista 2

Another thing that video games about racing love to do is show you very specific sections of the racing world in the best and most detailed of ways. Such as with Automobilista 2. This game was apparently in development for almost a decade in order to give you a truly expansive look at racing in Brazil.

But don’t think just because it’s “international racing” that it’ll be limited in what you can do. It’s not limited at all. You’ll be able to drive cars of all times, motorbikes and even go karts!

What’s more, they worked hard to deliver a weather system that would truly change as time and racing went on. So every race can and will be different for you. Don’t miss out on this!

#10 Distance

Are you ready to be like Hercules and “go the distance”? …did no one get that reference? Wow, I’m old.

Anyway, Distance is a game that is a bit different from the ones we’ve talked about already. Mainly because it’s an “atmospheric” racing game that puts you in the future and asks you to race arcade style through the highs and lows that the city has to offer.

The game offers all sorts of modes for you to partake in, including a short singleplayer mode, an arcade mode where you can try to put up the best time for the leaderboards, a mode that has you racing on randomly put together tracks, and more!

So if this sounds like your racing jam, try it out!

#9 GRIP: Combat Racing

As you can tell from the title, GRIP: Combat Racing is one that doesn’t focus on the racing side of things per se, but rather, the over the top combat style that many love to do. But it’s not just that which makes this game special. Because it’s called “GRIP” for a reason.

Mainly, no matter what vehicle you decide to choose and go battle in, you’ll be able to grip onto walls, ceilings and other obstacles in order to get the better angle for a shot, or to ensure that your opponents don’t know what you’re going to do next.

And when you add in the VR intensity of it all? GRIP: Combat Racing is going to be something you’ll want to play…in doses. There is such thing as too much of a good thing after all.

#8 rFactor 2

As we stated earlier, the various racing games of the world often try and put realism into every aspect of their title in order to make an experience that is hard to forget. rFactor 2 is a great example of this. Because they went for an experience that goes beyond basics like just great graphics. They wanted to make sure that it truly FELT like you were in the cars and on the tracks.

So much so they have a dynamic system that will make the cars truly act like they should, all the while immersing you in a visual and sound overload in terms of how it looks and sounds and feels.

The team has promised, and lived up to the promise of, further evolving the game so that it can grow even better.

#7 RaceRoom

RaceRoom is very much like others on this list in that it is a “racing experience” game that wants you to enjoy various aspects of the world of racing. For example, in this one you’ll be able to be a part of official race series like DTM, WTCR, the WTCC and ADAC GT Masters.

As if that’s not enough, you are able to partake in this game in a free-to-play style, and have access to various cars and have unlimited time with them so that you can be the best racer possible.

The game also grants you access to all sorts of spots all over the globe so that you can race either on your own or with other players so that the experience never really stops.

#6 DRIVECLUB VR

As you likely have picked up on by now, many of these games CAN support VR, but they aren’t exactly the main focus. It’s an extension that you can use, but you don’t have to if you don’t want to. But, with DRIVECLUB VR, that’s another story. This extension of the DRIVECLUB franchise was meant to be played in VR and was setup to be the ultimate VR driving experience.

What’s more, there were plenty of additions made for this game including more cars and tracks in order to witness them through your VR headset.

So if you want a game that was really trying to embrace the VR racing lifestyle, DRIVECLUB VR is for you.

#5 Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa is one of many racing game franchises that are out there in the world right now. Each one trying to deliver a kind of quality for players to enjoy. In the case of Assetto Corsa, their promise is to not just deliver you on great graphics and driving capability, but letting you do your best on some of the best tracks in the world, and with some of the most legendary cars ever.

That’s right, you’ll be able to drive cars from Abarth, Audi, BMW, Classic Team Lotus, Ferrari, KTM, Lamborghini, Lotus cars, McLaren, Mercedes, Scuderia Glickenhaus, Pagani, Porsche, Tatuus and many more!

And with VR, you’ll truly feel as though you’re in the car itself.

#4 iRacing

We’re going to warn you up front, iRacing isn’t just about racing, it’s about racing as part of a subscription model. Which might warn some of you off, hence the heads up. But, if you do partake in it, you’re going to find that you have access to a lot of different things. Not the least of which is that you’ll be able to do races against multiple people online in ways view games even try to do.

Such as you being able to race with friends over the course of a full-on 24 hour long race!

Also, due to the subscription model, they’re going to be updating things constantly. So you’re always going to get more content and earn everything you pay for.

#3 RUSH

Oh, what’s that? You thought that this was just going to be all about car racing? We never said that. In fact, there are plenty of races that come from sports that feature vehicles, and RUSH is an example of that.

In this game, you’ll be taking part of wingsuit races. Yep, you’ll be racing yourself out of a plane and through insane courses as you try and go and weave around the landscape, other players, and more in order to come out in first place.

5 different environments await you, and you’ll find that VR-ing this experience will be both a sightseeing adventure and a thrill ride of a lifetime. Just make sure you take it easy as it might make you a bit…queasy.

#2 BalasticNG

What’s better than racing cars? Racing anti-gravity cars!!!! BalasticNG is a tribute to the Wipeout franchise from years ago, and in it you’ll race incredibly fast vehicles in the year 2179 on a variety of tracks and in a variety of modes.

The game wants you to go as fast or as slow as you feel you need to in order to get through each race track. And if you’re having a bit of trouble trying to make it through, you’ll get assists from the game to help you get in tune with your car.

10 campaigns and 98 different events will make you wonder if you have what it takes to survive. Jump in and find out.

#1 Live For Speed

If you Live For Speed then you…uh…I got nothing, I’ll just move on.

In the game Live For Speed, it’s very different from others on this list as there are no “modes”, just races you can partake in. It’s an online experience that is meant to be jumped in and jumped out of at your own leisure.

You can race a few laps, or you can go and race for a day straight, it’s all up to you.

The physics engine though makes it so you HAVE to do the driving yourself, the game won’t help you, you must be in the drivers’ seat and take command of the vehicle.

If you understand this challenge and are up for it…then put the pedal to the metal and see how fast you can go.