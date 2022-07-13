11 Best PS5 Parkour Games That Will Get You Freerunning

There’s nothing quite like chaining a seamless string of movements together to get to a destination in one fluid motion. In the wake of more and more expansive open-worlds, parkour has been become a staple traversal system in a plethora of games. From the enormous triple A franchises that popularized it to indie titles that hone and perfect it, there’s something on the list for any adrenaline junkie.

#11 Assassin’s Creed Series

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 13, 2007

While numerous games can be cited to have kicked off the trend of including parkour within video games, there’s no disputing that Assassin’s Creed was the game that popularized it all the way back in 2007. While it wasn’t its core gameplay focus, Assassin’s Creed offered unrivalled traversal for its time, promising to fulfill all the expectations of being a roof hopping assassin.

Even though the series has veered away from its origins, over the last few years, every entry implements some iteration of the free-running system to some capacity, with more recent entries being incredibly flexible when it comes to the kind of terrain you can climb and clamber all over.

If you want the best of the best, though, we’d recommend looking at Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Assassin’s Creed III for the most thrilling parkour playgrounds the series has to offer.

#10 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: DICE

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: June 7, 2016

After the release of cult classic, Mirror’s Edge in 2008, fans were begging for some sort of follow up to DICE’s fast-paced action platformer. Some eight years later, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst released, sporting a vibrant and expansive open world where players can flex their parkour skills as they retake The City of Glass.

With an all-new melee combat system, Mirror’s Edge encourages the player to always stay in motion, delivering swift strike after swift strike powered by nothing except sheer momentum and force. It might not have the same crafted level set pieces of the original, but in place of that is a new-found freedom in the way you traverse the open-world and make your own paths through The City of Glass.

#9 Batman Arkham Series

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC,

Release Date: August 25, 2009

Even though it’s pretty common-place nowadays for quality super hero games to be released, the same wasn’t necessarily true some 15 years ago. Batman: Arkham Asylum came along at just the right time, allowing fans to live out their dream of becoming the caped crusader. The size and scope of Gotham City has only expanded as sequels have been released, alongside a suite of new traversal tools for Batman to engage with.

While Batman: Arkham City has a lot to offer in the way of free-running and parkour with the inclusion of Catwoman and a larger city-scape, nothing quite beats some of the things you can pull off in 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. From dive bombing off the tallest building in Gotham, to launching yourself out of the Batmobile at breakneck speeds, there’s a definite flow state to Arkham Knight’s traversal that isn’t found in the other titles.

Still, though, with the likes of an explorable Arkham Asylum, and a more focused open world in Batman: Arkham City, all of these games are worth playing, especially if you’re a fan of the caped crusader.

#8 Human: Fall Flat

Publisher: Curve Games

Developer: No Brakes Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 22, 2016

Physics-based puzzle game first and parkour game second, Human: Fall Flat has grown into an endlessly entertaining romp through unconventional environments since its release in 2016. A staple party game, Human: Fall Flat sees players awkwardly try to platform their way to the goal with the forces of gravity against them. It’s up to you to best utilize the mechanics to grab objects and climb up ledges as you forge a path to victory – all while looking skilled in the process.

#7 Deathloop

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Arkane Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: September 14, 2021

Arkane Studios are known for their immersive sims above all else, and 2021’s Deathloop doesn’t fall far from the tree. Despite having roots in the first-person-shooter genre, there’s plenty of opportunities for swift movement as you skulk about rooftops whilst on the hunt for one of the games many Visionaries. Creative use of powers, better known as Slabs, are of paramount importance to finding unconventional paths into tightly guard locales.

These encounters typically end with the protagonist, Colt, being chased out of said locale, as you scurry across the rooftops, chaining jumps and slides on the path to relative safety. This goes double for when a player-controlled Juliana invades your world and combs the environment for any sign of you.

#6 Dishonored Series

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Arkane Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: October 9, 2012

Deathloop wouldn’t be where it is today without the Dishonored series. Arkane’s darling franchise has seen three entries since the original’s release in 2012, and sees players taking control of super-natural assassin’s in the city of Dunwall and/or Serkonos. Inspired by the immersive sims of old, Dishonored incentivizes players to find creative uses for their powers to assassinate targets in unconventional ways.

You can choose to move swift and silently through the shadows, surveying from faraway rooftops and derelict apartment buildings. Or you can opt to go in guns blazing, sliding, sprinting, and jumping all over the place to get in and get out as quickly as you can. Each game offers a different set of powers to play around with, and each entry has level design that accommodates for the toys your given.

While every game in the series is worth playing, a special shoutout should go to the original Dishonored, sporting fantastic level design that encourages all kinds of playstyles. It’s a complete thrill to make it in and out of a high-security area completely undetected, but even when you do get caught, the ensuing chase is sure to entertain.

#5 Just Cause 4

Publisher: Square Enix Europe

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: December 4, 2018

Before the era of gargantuan open-world games, there was Just Cause. While it’s always been fun to skydive out of aircrafts at ridiculously high altitudes, traversal would really start to come into its own with Just Cause 3. The inclusion of a wingsuit and high-speed grapple hook just makes sense with all the potential carnage you can cause in this franchise, and Just Cause 4 hones this traversal down to a science.

The sheer thrill of dive bombing off of cliff faces or using the grapple hook to gain momentum as you soar over the vast landscapes never gets old. This is before you begin to factor in all the dynamic weather you can encounter, open world activities to engage with, and numerous vehicles you can commandeer. There’s plenty to learn and get used to as you explore Just Cause 4‘s open world, making it a traversal system worth mastering.

#4 Dying Light

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: January 27, 2015

Dying Light is such a strong concept that it’s a bit of a shock that no one had thought of something similar beforehand. It combines the hack-n-slashing of the Dead Island series with parkour mechanics similar to that of Mirror’s Edge and the result is pure bliss.

The city of Harran is ripe with opportunities for high-speed platforming and breakneck midnight chases. You really come to know the ins and outs of Harran’s environments as you play, becoming more accustomed to its vast cityscapes and movement opportunities.

It all truly comes together when chased by the terrifying Night Walkers, zombies that rival the players move speed and will give chase until you reach a safe haven. It’s a constantly thrilling sense of risk versus reward that never gets old, and is only outshined by the power-growth you experience when you can eventually turn the tables on the infected,

#3 Dying Light 2

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: February 4, 2022

With the success of Dying Light and its expansion, Dying Light: The Following it only makes sense for Techland to follow it up with an equally ambitious sequel. Enter Dying Light 2, sporting the same great parkour and thrilling chases of the first game, with added bells and whistles to make the whole experience that much smoother.

The new setting of Villedor sports similar architecture to that of Harran in the first area, while opening up much more vertically in the second, with towering sky-scrapers and colossal structures to climb. It only makes sense then, that the player is given more tools to play around with in this kind of environment.

The inclusion of the grappling hook and parachute adds new-found verticality to traversal, and allows the player to move between rooftops that would’ve otherwise been impossible. Nothing quite beats ending a chase by leaping off of a building, only to pull out the chute just before hitting the ground to keep the momentum going, making Villedor a joy to explore.

#2 Titanfall 2

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: October 28, 2016

Titanfall captured the eyes of many when it originally released in 2014, combining high-speed first-person-shooting with all-out mech battles controlled by players. While it didn’t quite soar the way Respawn Entertainment had wanted it to, it did give way to a sequel that would later capitalize on all the untapped potential lying in wait.

Titanfall 2 offers a brilliantly paced single-player campaign that blends open-ended arenas where players can flex high-speed movements with curated platforming sections that’ll put your timing to the test. It’s a constant joy to leap off walls onto unsuspecting enemies, or even an unaware Titan waiting to be hijacked.

This is exacerbated further by the multiplayer, where players are constantly launching themselves across maps, running on walls, and finding unexpected ways to get into gunfights. Every aspect of Titanfall 2 incorporates the excellent parkour, and is a must play for anyone who enjoys shooters or high-speed movement.

#1 Ghostrunner

Publisher: All In! Games and 505 Games

Developer: One More Level

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: October 27, 2020

On paper, Ghostrunner sounds like a dream. A cyberpunk dystopian action-platformer, where the player takes control of a lethal superhuman known only as the Ghostrunner. This game is a Blade Runner fan’s fever dream, combining high-stakes platforming with ruthless combat where enemies are just as lethal as the player is.

There’s a constant incentive to replay levels for better times and more skillful execution, not only does it feel good to best your own previous attempts, but to also just seamlessly flow through a level as you cut-down your enemies in effortless style. There isn’t much that looks as impressive as Ghostrunner does in-motion, and any fan of high-speed platforming or blink-and-you-miss-it style combat has to play this game.