All PlayStation Plus Free Games | PS Plus Essential, Extra, Premium

The three-tiered PlayStation Plus subscription model is finally live in the US which means that now is the time that many fans are considering subscribing. While there are plenty of benefits to each service, the main draw for PS Plus Extra and Premium (the two higher-priced services) is definitely the large library of titles that players will get access to after subscribing.
Listed below are all of the games so far that are available on the services. The lists come courtesy of Eurogamer’s breakdown of each of the subscription tiers. It’s worth noting that PS Plus Essential games won’t be specifically listed here as the free games are announced month to month. Sony very well maybe dip into the catalog of games available at the higher subscription prices, but there’s no way of knowing until the company announces which games will be free for Essential subscription holders each month.
PS5 Games Included in PS Plus Extra and Premium
PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are given access to a plethora of current PS5 games. PlayStation has been adamant about the fact that its first-party games won’t be launching simultaneously on the service. This means that, unlike Game Pass which PS Plus is frequently compared to, PlayStation fans will either need to pay full price for first-party games when they initially come out or wait to play them until they get listed on PS Plus later.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corza Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- CrisTales
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Foreclosed
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- GreedFall
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Human: Fall Flat
- I Am Dead
- KeyWe
- Kona
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Observer: System Redux
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Returnal
- Ride 4
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- The Artful Escape
- Tour de France 2021
- Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalyse – Earthbound
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
PS4 Games Included in PS Plus Extra and Premium
Similar to the PS5 games, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers also both get a library of PS4 titles to download for no additional cost. Unlike the list of PS5 games, however, the library of PS4 titles is far bigger featuring 390 different games due to the fact that there are simply more games on the system. The full list of games available so far is seen below.
- 2Dark
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Akiba’s Beat
- Aladrius Blaze
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- AVICII Invector
- Back to Bed
- Bad North
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Call of Cthulhu
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crysis Remastered
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- DCL – The Game
- Dead Cells
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Fighting Ex Layer – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- Fluster Cluck
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Gal Gunvolt Burst
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- God of War
- God of War III Remastered
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greedfall
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Bread
- I am Dead
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- JumpJet Rex
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- KNACK
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Leo’s Fortune
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Masters of Anima
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Party Hard
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Patapon Remastered
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- QBert: Rebooted
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Rad Rodgers
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rainbow Moon
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- Resident Evil
- Resogun
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- Serious Sam Collection
- Strider
- Super Star Wars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Raven Remastered
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warriors All-Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zombi
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
PS3 Games Included in PS Plus Premium
PS Plus Premium is the only tier of the PS Plus subscription service that offers games from PlayStation systems older than the PS4. It’s worth noting that the 365 PS3 games listed below are only available through Cloud streaming. This means that different users may get different mileage out of the way that the games play depending on their internet connection speeds.
- Afrika
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Meruru – The Alchemist of Arland 3 –
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle of Titles Ex
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Big Sky Infinity
- Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles
- Bionic Commando Rearmed
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestorm: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- Bloodrayne Crimson Slayer (SIEA: BloodRayne: Betrayal)
- Bolt
- Brink
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Burn Zombie Burn!
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD (PS3)
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
- Crash Commando
- Critter Crunch
- Crossing Thesis of Gods and Destiny Awakening
- Crysis Remastered
- Cuboid
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Mist
- Dark Sector
- Dark Void
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dead or Alive 5
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (PS3)
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Demon’s Souls
- .detuned
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Universe
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome: Prelude
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- F.E.A.R. First Encounter Assault Recon
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- G-Force
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War: Ascension
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- HOARD
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee – The City God Case
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka
- Knytt Underground
- KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Last Rebellion
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Leo’s Fortune (PS3)
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Machinarium (PS3)
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Majo to Hyakkihei
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- Metal Slug 3
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Not Harem Heaven, It Is Yandere Hell.
- Numblast
- OKABU
- Papo & Yo
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Prismatic Solid
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Agent
- QUANTUM THEORY
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- Rune Factory Oceans (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
- Sacred 3 Gold
- Sacred Citadel
- SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Shiki-tei
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- SkyDrift
- Slender: The Arrival
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Space Ace
- Spelunker Collection
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- StarDrone
- STARWHAL
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Legend of Heroes Sora No Kiseki FC: Kai HD Edition
- The Legend of Heroes Sora No Kiseki SC: Kai HD Edition
- The Legend of Heroes Sora No Kiseki The 3rd: Kai HD Edition
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The UnderGarden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toro to MorMori
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocibox
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
- WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS
- When Vikings Attack!
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- XBLAZE Code:Embryo
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Z/X
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
PS2 Games Included in PS Plus Premium
In addition to the giant list of PS3 games available to Premium subscribers, they’re also given access to 25 PS2 titles. Unlike the PS3 titles, however, all PS2 games can be directly downloaded to your PS5 console.
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Fantavision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak 3 (PS4 remaster, added at launch)
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4 remaster)
- Jak II (PS4 remaster)
- Jak X (PS4 remaster)
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Primal
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
PS1 Games Included in PS Plus Premium
PS1 games will be getting a little bit of a facelift now that they’re available for PS Plus Premium subscribers. The games will be given a new save system as well as the option to rewind things in a way similar to how Nintendo Switch Online has handled its classic titles. Select games will also be given Trophy support for those looking to unlock something while playing. Like the PS2 games, the list of 13 PS1 games are available to be downloaded directly to your console.
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
PSP Games Included in PS Plus Premium
There are only three PSP games that are currently available for PS Plus Premium subscribers and not all are available across the globe currently.
- Echochrome
- Ridge Racer 2
- Super Stardust Portable (currently unavailable, but confirmed by Sony)