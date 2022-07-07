7 Best Xbox Series X|S WW1 Games That Will Blow You Away

Tackling any historical war in a video game can be tricky, though everyone has tried to do it. Do you show the romanticized version, a pulse-pounding adventure against evil? Or, do you show something more realistic and grim, brave heroes in hellish conditions fighting to survive? In either case, World War 1 is when mechanized warfare began to rollout, and so tackling it in a video game presents its own challenges that games based on later wars don’t. Whether you want reverence for the past or a shot of heroism, here are our top 7 Xbox Series X|S WW1 Games.

#7 Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iOS,

Released: 2014

While Ubisoft can be a bit of a dirty word in recent years, one of the few things they got right was tackling Valiant Hearts: The Great War with the respect the subject matter deserves. Across four chapters, players take command of various characters from multiple perspectives on both sides of the war, on the front line, and behind it. A side-scrolling puzzle adventure game may sound like an ill fitting genre at first, but soon the narrative weight of what the soldiers, nurses, and families had to endure demand you to press on.

#6 Verdun

Publisher: M2H, Blackmill Games

Developer: M2H, Blackmill Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2015

For some gamers historical accuracy is king, and the crown certainly fits Verdun. Along with painstakingly recreating guns and uniforms that changed over the years, gameplay can quickly switch between gunfire and bayonet-based trench warfare, all on maps based on real French and Belgian battlefields. Each gun also has realistic bullet physics, and only iron sights to help you hit your mark. Frontlines challenges 64 players to take the opposing trench, while Attrition, Rifle Deathmatch, and Squad Defense offer different ways to seize the day.

#5 Tannenberg

Publisher: M2H, Blackmill Games

Developer: M2H, Blackmill Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One,

Released: 2020

While Verdun focuses on the Western Front, Tannenberg brings players into the Eastern Front. Alongside the Russian and German forces is a focus on weather, where rain, fog, and snow set the mood of how dismal the conditions of soldiers must have been. While the eight large maps are wider and less claustrophobic than the Verdun ones, this just gives more opportunities for foes to outflank you. The good news, so can you.

#4 Battlefield 1

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: DICE

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2016

While Battlefield 2042 is doing… Less than great (to the point EA have had to deny rumors of abandoning it), Battlefield 1 is a good old fashioned WW1 shooter. Historical accuracy is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and the focus is more on glorious spectacle- be that in the campaign or what you’ll achieve in multiplayer. The story takes you on a world tour across France, Italy, the Middle-East, and more; all with fully destructible maps. Multiplayer also boasts 64 player matches, massive vehicles, and Operations mode for rounds across multiple maps to push or defend the frontline.

#3 Isonzo

Publisher: M2H

Developer: M2H, Blackmill Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2022

One of the few upcoming titles on this list- launching September 13th, 2022- all the historical accuracy from Verdun (from the same developers no less) has been applied to the Italian side of the conflict. This means fighting within the mountains of the Julian Alps. Use dangerous mountain trails to flank, or blow your foes to hell with flares to call in mortars, artillery, and bi-planes, and crumble the destructive terrain around them. Sniper shields and trench periscopes can also help defend your position from above or below. Choose your class carefully for the job, and take on mountain warfare.

#2 11-11 Memories Retold

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: DigixArt, Aardman Animations

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2018

Another sensitive entry on our list, 11-11 Memories Retold focuses on two very different sides of the war; a Canadian photographer leaving for the front, and a German technician looking for his missing son. Using Aardman Animations to create impressionist style visuals, this narrative adventure with light puzzles also features the voices of Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch.

#1 Toy Soldiers

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios, Accelerate Games

Developer: Signal Studios

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, (Upcoming) Nintendo Switch

Released: 2010

You may have expected a bit of mood whiplash from the title compared to the more somber entries on this list, but this isn’t a box of neon-green plastic toys. This tower-defense strategy game represents WW1 with vintage dioramas. Position your soldiers, artillery, tanks, bi-planes, and machine gun encampments carefully- then take command of them directly. While the other units fight on with AI, you can help take the fight directly to your foes by giving orders or taking on the fight yourself. Upgrade your units as you fight, and seize the lands of a child’s bedroom, libraries, studies, and more. The 2021 HD release also includes the game’s The Kaiser’s Battle and Invasion DLC.