Diablo Immortal: How To Find All Vessel Locations | Legacy of the Horadrim Guide

The Legacy of the Horadrim is an unlockable system that gives your character permanent buffs in nine different categories — and you can upgrade each of those nine categories. Before you can actually gain those buffs, you’ll need to track down each of the nine vessels. Vessels are unique quest items that drop from World Bosses. Finding a Vessel can give you an instant stat boost and give you the opportunity to further enhance your vessel with upgrade materials. You’ll want to grab as many Vessels as you can, especially once you reach the endgame, for those incredibly useful boosts to your stats.

Below, we’ll list where to find each Vessel. Before you can start finding Vessels, you’ll need to unlock the Legacy of the Horadrim itself — reach Challenge Rift 10 and complete it to gain the story quest that leads to Iben Fahd’s Sanctum and the Legacy of the Horadrim.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

All Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel Locations

Vessels are quest items you can slot into the missing spots on the Legacy of the Horadrim menu, located in the unlockable Sanctum zone. Once a Vessel is placed, you’ll gain a permanent stat boost. To find Vessels, complete the following tasks listed below — usually you will need to defeat a World Boss at a specific difficulty level. Not all challenges are the same, so read carefully.

Caldesann’s Compasion: Complete the Challenge Rift Level 10.

The Challenge Rift is located in Westmarch, in the northern plaza near the Elder Rift portal. Complete CR10 to earn the first Vessel item and the quest to unlock the Legacy of the Horadrim. This is always your first vessel.

Iben Fahd’s Tenacity: Open chests in Iben Fahd’s Sanctum

In the Legacy of the Horadrim room, use the back door to complete a daily run of Iben Fahd’s Sanctum. At the end of the dungeon, you’ll reach a room with treasure chests you can unlock with Sanctum Keys. The Iben Fahd’s Tenacity gem will drop rarely from these chests — there’s a 1-in-100 chance they’ll drop.

Jered Cain’s Vision: Complete the Main Quest Line

Complete the main story quest and defeat Skarn. Follow the main quests and you’ll eventually unlock this Vessel automatically — usually about when you reach Level 60.

Tal Rasha’s Authority: Defeat Lassal the Flame-spun

Lassal the Flame-spun is the boss of the Lassal Raid found in the Helliquary and can be attempted at Combat Rating 420 with a large raid team. The raid dungeon is relatively straightforward, but you may want to reach Combat Rating 450 before attempting the raid. Make sure you join a raid team using the Helliquary Raid tab — this makes joining a Raid team easy.

Niflur’s Precision: Defeat the Ancient Nightmare

Ancient Nightmare will only spawn on Hell 1 difficulty. Ancient Nightmare is located in Mount Zivain, and appears in every two hours starting at 8AM through 12PM. A blue event quest will appear and lead you to his location. To defeat Ancient Nightmare, you must use altars to make him vulnerable to attack. Activate the altars ahead of his walking path then attack when he’s vulnerable. You’ll usually find large raid groups ready to fight in the area — so just follow their lead.

To complete this event, you need to collect a unique item by defeating Lord Martanos in the Zakarum Graveyard.

Cathan’s Piety: Defeat Lord Martanos (Hell 1)

The remaining World Bosses, like Ancient Nightmare, must be defeated at Hell 1 difficulty. Lord Martanos is located on Mount Zivain in the northwest, in the Zakaraum Graveyard. He spawns on the large cemetery stone altar area.

Zoltun Kulle’s Ingenuity: Defeat the Hydra (Hell 1)

Fleshcraft Hydra is located in the Library of Zoltun Kulle. He is located in the round chamber to the northwest of the Writhing Ingress waypoint. To summon the Hydra, you need to collect Lost Pages — collect 5 Lost Pages to create a Portal Tome which allows you to access hidden sections of the library. Use the Portal Tome on the altar at the location listed above. You’ll either summon the World Boss or unlock a Hidden Trial portal. It is totally random, so just keep collecting pages until the boss appears.

Guild of the Nameless: Defeat Sandstone Golem (Hell 2)

The Sandstone Golem is located in the northernmost point of the Library of Zoltun Kulle, in the large chamber at the top of the Hidden Alcove. To summon the Sandstone Golem, you need to collect Lost Pages — collect 5 Lost Pages to create a Portal Tome which allows you to access hidden sections of the library. Use the Portal Tome on the altar at the location listed above. You’ll either summon the World Boss or unlock a Hidden Trial portal. It is totally random, so just keep collecting pages until the boss appears.

Nor Tirai’s Knowledge: Defeat Blood Rose (Hell 1)

Located in the Dark Forest, use the Blood Rose waypoint in the Fetid Swamp on the west side of the map. The Blood Rose spawns in the dungeon room to the southwest — in a cave filled with blood. This is a very powerful World Boss, so be prepared with a large team and make sure to avoid its Phase 3 vampiric healing attack.