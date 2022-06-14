Diablo Immortal: How To Get Enchanted Dust, Glowing Shards & Enigmatic Crystals | Upgrade Materials Guide

Upgrade Materials are an easy way to increase your power early in Diablo Immortal. You might be sitting on a goldmine of upgrades and not even know it. There are so many activities, vendors and systems in Diablo Immortal even Paragon 30 players don’t realize all the ways you can earn valuable upgrade materials — and one way, with a specific vendor, is by far the best. We’ll also offer tips on collecting two of the other upgrade material types you’ll need on your journey, but those are a lot harder to find.

What are upgrade materials for? When you visit the Blacksmith, you can tap the “Upgrade” tab — any gear with a red notification icon can be upgraded. Upgrades give you small but useful enhancements, increasing the buffs you’ll earn. Whenever you dismantle a piece of gear, you’ll get back all the upgrade materials you put in, so there’s no reason not to upgrade immediately. Upgrading isn’t as good as getting new powerful gear, but it will help you bridge the gap and squeeze just a little more power out of your current set of equipment.

How To Find All Types Of Upgrade Materials

There are three types of upgrade materials you need to collect in Diablo Immortal. Enchanted Dust is the most common and is used to upgrade Rare or better equipment at the Blacksmith. Glowing Shards are for Legendary gear, and finally Enigmatic Crystals are rare materials only used to upgrade secondary equipment — that’s all the gear on the left side of your equipment menu.

Enchanted Dust: Rare crafting material. Used to upgrade “Rare” quality items at the Blacksmith.

In Westmarch – Rakkis Plaza , talk to the Smithing Materials NPC next to the Blacksmith. You can trade 10 Scrap for 1 Enchanted Dust .

– , talk to the NPC next to the Blacksmith. You can trade for . A small number of Enchanted Dust will drop after salvaging rare equipment or better.

will drop after rare equipment or better. 3 Enchanted Dust drops from completing side-quests post-Level 60. There is a soft cap of 15 Enchanted Dust per day that you can earn with this method.

drops from post-Level 60. There is a soft cap of per day that you can earn with this method. In the endgame, collect Lost Pages to create Portal Tomes in the Library of Zultan Kulle. Use the tomes at altars to open portals to Hidden Trial rooms. Complete the room challenge to spawn chests that are packed with Enchanted Dust.

The best way to collect Enchanted Dust is through trading with the Smithing Materials vendor. You’ll collect thousands of scrap while adventuring. There’s no reason not to upgrade as much as possible — upgrades can be easily transferred onto new equipment, so you never lose what you put into a piece of gear.

Glowing Shards: Legendary crafting material. Used to upgrade “Legendary” quality items at the Blacksmith.

Drops from the Dark Wood Zone Event . Near the Tree of Inifuss , complete the event and defeat the world boss to earn a Glowing Shard. Can be repeated — takes 20~ minutes to reset.

. Near the , complete the event and defeat the world boss to earn a Glowing Shard. Can be repeated — takes 20~ minutes to reset. A small number of Glowing Shards will drop after salvaging Legendary equipment.

Enigmatic Crystals: Secondary slot crafting material. Used to upgrade rings, boots, belts, etc.