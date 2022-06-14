Diablo Immortal: How To Get Higher Tier Endgame Loot | Don’t Miss These Upgrades

At the end of Diablo Immortal you’ll begin your Paragon path. After reaching Level 60, you’ll stop earning traditional levels and start earning Paragon levels. And to boost your Paragon level, you’ll need the best equipment available — and many of the old activities will be giving you gear from loot pools you’ve far out-leveled. Challenge Rifts, Elder Rifts, and Cycle of Strife events all give equipment based on the pre-Paragon loot tables. If you’re doing these activities in the endgame, you need to unlock an upgrade ASAP. To get the best possible loot at the start of the endgame, you need to complete more Challenge Rifts.

How To Unlock Loot Tier Upgrades

At Level 60, you’ll be able to unlock Paragon 1. This is available after completing the story campaign final boss. This also unlocks new difficulty levels. To handle the content, you’ll need more powerful equipment — and most will give you pre-Paragon gear. By completing Challenge Rifts, you can upgrade the tier of loot the game will drop from multiple activities and even vendors.

How To Enhance Loot Drops At Paragon 1: Complete Challenge Rift 12 to enhance loot dropped from Elder Rifts, Challenge Rifts, Cycle of Strife, and purchased from vendors. All loot will be equivalent to gear found in Hell 1.

How To Enhance Loot Drops AGAIN At Paragon 30: Complete Challenge Rift 30 to further enhance gear drops. This time, you’ll get gear dropped from Hell 2 in the same activities.

If you haven’t completed Challenge Rift 12 once you reach Paragon 1, you’re missing out on a much greater range of powerful equipment. We all use Elder Rifts for farming — and you can easily forget about Challenge Rifts after reaching CR10. Completing Challenge Rift 10 unlocks the Legacy of the Horadrim system of buffs, which is totally optional but incredibly useful.

There are two levels of enhancements — loot gets boosted to Hell 1 after completing CR12, and Hell 2 after completing CR30. Both are basically required if you do any grinding in the endgame. Don’t limit your potential loot. Upgrade as soon as you reach each milestone.