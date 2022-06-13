Modern Warfare 2: All the Weapons we Know so far

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
So far, neither Activision or Infinity Ward has confirmed what weapon will be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However a handful of content creators were invited to playtest the upcoming and they got to see some unreleased gameplay and campaign missions. Youtuber PrestigeIsKey has uploaded a video detailing every weapon he saw during the Modern Warfare 2 playtest. Although only a few weapons have been revealed by PrestigeIsKey, it gives fans a first look at what weapons we could expect to see in multiplayer and campaign modes.
We have listed the weapons that PrestigeIsKey mentions in his video below. If you have been a Call of Duty fan for a while, you will certainly recognize a lot of them. Also, some popular weapons appear to be returning as a few of the weapons listed featured in Modern Warfare 2019.
Assault Rifles
- Honey Badger
- SCAR
- M4A1
- M13
- AK-47
- HK43
- M16
- G36
- MTAR
- ACR
Submachine Guns
- MP7
- MP5
- Bizon
- AK-74u
- P90
- Vector
- Uzi
Marksman/Sniper Rifles
- MK14 EBR
- FN SPR A5M XP
Shotguns
- Mossberg 590
- M4
- Remington 870
Launchers
- RPG-7
- PILA
Handguns
- 1911
- P320
- Glock 17 and 18
Knives
- Combat Knife
- Throwing Knife (a piece of equipment)
It is important to note that PrestigeIsKey says that he may not have correctly verified the ACR, G36, FN SPR A5M XP, and the PILA because the gameplay was shown very quickly. As well as this, some of the weapons could be conversions which is a new gunsmith feature that allows you to customize your weapons more than ever before.
One of the most highly anticipated weapons for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the Intervention sniper rifle. At the time of writing, it has not made an appearance in any gameplay or images. We should get another glimpse into what weapons will be in Modern Warfare 2 when multiplayer is officially revealed.