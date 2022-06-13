Modern Warfare 2: All the Weapons we Know so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vector

So far, neither Activision or Infinity Ward has confirmed what weapon will be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However a handful of content creators were invited to playtest the upcoming and they got to see some unreleased gameplay and campaign missions. Youtuber PrestigeIsKey has uploaded a video detailing every weapon he saw during the Modern Warfare 2 playtest. Although only a few weapons have been revealed by PrestigeIsKey, it gives fans a first look at what weapons we could expect to see in multiplayer and campaign modes.

We have listed the weapons that PrestigeIsKey mentions in his video below. If you have been a Call of Duty fan for a while, you will certainly recognize a lot of them. Also, some popular weapons appear to be returning as a few of the weapons listed featured in Modern Warfare 2019.

Assault Rifles

Honey Badger

SCAR

M4A1

M13

AK-47

HK43

M16

G36

MTAR

ACR

Submachine Guns

MP7

MP5

Bizon

AK-74u

P90

Vector

Uzi

Marksman/Sniper Rifles

MK14 EBR

FN SPR A5M XP

Shotguns

Mossberg 590

M4

Remington 870

Launchers

RPG-7

PILA

Handguns

1911

P320

Glock 17 and 18

Knives

Combat Knife

Throwing Knife (a piece of equipment)

It is important to note that PrestigeIsKey says that he may not have correctly verified the ACR, G36, FN SPR A5M XP, and the PILA because the gameplay was shown very quickly. As well as this, some of the weapons could be conversions which is a new gunsmith feature that allows you to customize your weapons more than ever before.

One of the most highly anticipated weapons for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the Intervention sniper rifle. At the time of writing, it has not made an appearance in any gameplay or images. We should get another glimpse into what weapons will be in Modern Warfare 2 when multiplayer is officially revealed.