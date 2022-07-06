23 Best Free RPG Games of All Time

RPGs can bring hours of fun. Epic quests that take you on a weaving story, exploring a rich world, meeting beloved characters, finding weapons and armor that can challenge gods and devils, culminating in an experience you’ll never forget. These can come with swords and sorcery, superheroes, sci-fi, and practically any genre you can imagine. The only thing that could make all that better? Getting all that for rock-bottom, cheap-skate, free! Here are the 23 best free RPGs of all time!

#23 Trove

Publisher: Trion Worlds

Developer: Trion Worlds

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2015

As the Moon Goddess grew jealous of the Sun Goddess’ creations, she was tempted into the Void by Q’bthulhu, drained of her powers, and fueling monsters to beset the land. While the Sun goddess shattered the world for its own protection and now sleeps, it falls on players to defend the multiverse. A voxel-based MMO action RPG, the game is constantly growing, with content even submitted by players themselves. With a huge variety of classes, worlds, loot, and minigames- it’s hip to be square.

#22 Albion Online

Publisher: Sandbox Interactive

Developer: Sandbox Interactive

Platform: PC, Android, iOS

Released: 2017

Albion itself was a land protected by magical mist, which faded away 15 years prior, allowing it to be colonized by those of the Old World. From corrupt nobles from the old country, to the demonic, dark, and even divine, your foes will be classical, but plenty. This sandbox MMORPG proudly declares it has no classes! Players are free to wield whatever gear they wish, and combine it with the Destiny Board skill tree to tailor their character exactly as they see fit. Beyond combat, the game’s economy is entirely player-based, allowing players to gather, craft, and sell their wares to turn a profit. It’s also one of the few games on our list also available on mobile devices.

#21 Conqueror’s Blade

Publisher: My.com, Mail.ru

Developer: Booming Tech,

Platform: PC

Released: 2019

This MMORPG takes a real-time tactics approach to gameplay. Choose from not just 12 weapons for your Warlord, but build an army to ride with you into battle. Along with quests to maintain and swell your forces, fights against other players in standard and ranked PVP demand you to not only issue orders to your troops, but get stuck in with them. Enter massive 15 vs. 15 online Siege Battles, or help your Free House or Alliance seize land in Territory Wars, and live up to the title conqueror.

#20 Eternium

Publisher: Making Fun, Inc.

Developer: DreamPrimer SRL

Platform: PC

Released: 2012

This Hack & Slash RPG may still be in Early Access on Steam (and formerly dubbed Mage and Minions), but it is already shaping up to be a tribute to the old school. Three classes, four worlds, plenty of skills to use and master, and tones of foes to slay and gear to earn. Rescue companions for even more synergy, and take on the endless levels of Trials of Valor. Once you hit max level, you start to earn Champion levels for even more dizzying heights, and will be inherited by subsequent characters.

#19 RuneScape

Publisher: Jagex

Developer: Jagex

Platform: PC, Android, iOS

Released: 2001

The granddaddy, the OG, the inspiration to all that came after it, and the players are still declaring they’re interested in “buying gf.” Yes, RuneScape is the precursor of what would become the MMORPG genre. While the classic version is still available, we’re talking about the 2013 version with better graphics, but the same retro gameplay improved by modern conveniences. Master 17 skills to defeat your foes, and craft to arm yourself, build a home, or make bank.

#18 Shop Titans

Publisher: Kablam Games, Inc.

Developer: Kablam Games, Inc.

Platform: PC

Released: 2020

Those shopkeeps must have made a fortune with all the years you’ve been buying gear and potions from them. Now its your chance to work the other side of the counter! Assemble heroes to venture into dungeons, then craft the loot into fine gear to sell. Haggle prices, and decorate your store to entice more adventurers into your doors. Is there anything you can help them with?

#17 Star Trek Online

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing SF

Developer: Cryptic Studios

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2010

Get into the captain’s chair, decide who you side with, customize your ship (and even your captain’s species!) and boldly go where no one has gone before across 160 episodes. Travel across all four quadrants featuring over 100 Star Trek planets and locations, with actors and actresses from the show reprising their roles. Why argue about who the best captain was, when you can surpass them?

#16 The Lord of the Rings Online

Publisher: Daybreak Game Company

Developer: Standing Stone Games

Platform: PC

Released: 2007

Shortly after Frodo left the shire, another epic quest had begun- yours. Venture across the breath and depth of Middle-earth, with a character of one of eleven classes, seven races, ten professions, seen vocations, and access to over 1,000 titles, skills, and traits. Should your friends not be around, use soldiers with custom AI if your friends aren’t around, then get your own back later by playing as one of Sauron’s warriors or monsters in PvP! Maybe you’ll even craft something to surpass the One Ring.

#15 Warspear Online

Publisher: AIGRIND

Developer: AIGRIND

Platform: PC

Released: 2017

The sentinels and Legion have been at war for centuries, and now you join the fray. Pick a side, choose from eighteen classes, and charge into massive and bloody PvP battles- all set to lovely retro pixel graphics. Will you recreate the legendary War Spear to usher in peace, or will you bring your faction to dominance?

#14 DC Universe Online

Publisher: Daybreak Game Company, WB Games

Developer: Dimensional Ink Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2011

A future Lex Luthor travels back to the present day to save the world from the invasion of Braniac- by using the gathered superpowers in Exobytes to grant abilities to a new generation of heroes and villains. Chose your powers and weapons, create your character, and take on the DC Universe in this MMO action RPG. Each power can function as a DPS role, but also tank, control, or healer depending on the power. Who will you work alongside- Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman? Or Lex Luthor, The Joker, and Circe?

#13 Neverwinter

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing SF

Developer: Cryptic Studios

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2013

Taking place in the classic Dungeons & Dragon’s Frogotten Realms setting, the 4th edition ruleset has been adapted to this MMORPG, the city was still holding on by a thread after the Spellplague and a Promordial Fire Elemental nearly destroyed the city. Then the last Lord of Neverwinter vanished. Now factions are vying for control, and the dead are rising. Choose from nine races (for more with a little scratch) and nine classes to take on the Lich Queen Valindra and beyond. In true tabletop fashion, players can use the Foundry to create their own stories and quests to share with others.

#12 Dungeons & Dragons Online

Publisher: Daybreak Game Company

Developer: Standing Stone Games

Platform: PC

Released: 2006

The second Dungeons & Dragons MMO action RPG on this list, the world branches across the Eberron and Forgotten Realms settings. The continent of Xen’drik is mostly unexplored, with humans settling the abandoned Giant city of Stormreach. The 3.5 edition ruleset and beyond the city walls promise boundless adventure. But before that, you’ll have to liberate Korthos Island, where you’ve just been shipwrecked from the clutches of the Sahuagin, and solve the mystery of how the tropical island is beset by snow. Set out solo, or in a party of six characters and tackle quests whenever you like, as many can have their levels adjusted to provide a challenge no matter when you take them on.

#11 Lost Ark

Publisher: Smilegate, Amazon Games, My.Games

Developer: Tripod Studio, Smilegate RPG

Platform: PC

Released: 2019

This Korean MMO action RPG RPG sees the world of Arkesia having their piece shattered, as the volcano that had imprisoned the Lord of the Abyss threatens to erupt, and free the ancient evil. While you can pick from five base classes, the Tripod system means you can unlock three tiers to further customize your class for your playstyle. The game isn’t limited to fantasy either, delving a little into steampunk and sci-fi with some of the gear you can unlock.

#10 Star Wars: The Old Republic

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: BioWare Austin

Platform: PC

Released: 2011

Disney may have made the hate flow through nigh-anyone, but classic Star Wars- and classic Star Wars games- are here to stay. Set effectively during a cold war between the Jedi and the Sith, the latter is using their growing influence to overthrow the Jedi and the Republic. You can join the Jedi or the Sith (each with four classes), but still have the choice on whether you help the Force or the Dark Side. Your choices will affect the world around you and your companions, so choose carefully.

#9 Grimm’s Hollow

Publisher: ghosthunter

Developer: ghosthunter

Platform: PC

Released: 2019

One of the few indie entries on this list, a girl awakens to learn she is dead, and has become a Grim Reaper for the afterlife town of Hollow. A Reaper’s job is to deal with ghosts from the deceased, but all you want to do is find your missing brother and get out of town. While short and sweet, the game boasts multiple endings to offer more than a single trip to the afterlife.

#8 EVE Online

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Interactive

Developer: CCP Games

Platform: PC

Released: 2003

Not only does its economy rival some real-life countries, and some players have gotten real life insurance due to how many resources can be wiped out in wars, but the developers commissioned a statue in real life dedicated to their player base. Choose from a variety of factions, get a ship, and choose whether you’re into exploring, trading, gathering resources, salvaging, fighting, or piracy. While some sectors have high security, the lower security sectors could have more to gain, at a greater risk. Your actions will shape the universe in a massive shared server.

#7 Phantasy Star Online 2

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Sega

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2016

As the Oracle organization travels the universe to colonize and counter the evil Falspawn, travel to strange new sci-fi worlds in this MMO action RPG. The game also has an extensive character creator, allowing you to make a wide variety of anime waifus, husbandos, and robots. After you’ve cleared your adventure, you can take your character 200 years into the future, and into Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis!

#6 Warframe

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Developer: Digital Extremes

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2013

The Tenno race have awoken from their cryosleep, finding multiple alien races still vying for their blood. Players must get into their Warframes, turning them into cybernetic ninjas, to fend off all-comers, and unearth ancient mysteries. Combining stealth, shooter, and RPG- each of the legion of Warframe boasts its own abilities, with plenty of weapons to suit their playstyles, and you can team up some of the 50 million strong player base in co-op.

#5 Dauntless

Publisher: Phoenix Labs

Developer: Phoenix Labs

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2019

As humanity clings to life on floating islands, Behemoths are eating up more than their fair share of space, and gorging on the very aether that holds the islands in the air. As mankind are pushed to the edge, this co-op action RPG with crossplay tasks you with becoming a Slayer, to hunt down these massive beasts. Each have their own tactics to contend with, so players will need to craft and upgrade their gear, work together, and save the Shattered Isles from crumbling into dust.

#4 Genshin Impact

Publisher: miHoYo

Developer: miHoYo

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS

Released: 2020

If this is your first time hearing of Genshin Impact- welcome to the Internet. As a cruel god kidnaps your sibling and strands you in the world of Teyvat, you must seek out aid from the other gods to get them back. To curry their favor and because you’re a kind-hearted lad or lass, you turn to help the land’s heroes and heroines. Even the smallest incident can soon uncover nationwide conspiracies and calamities being orchestrated, but players can call upon an ever-growing cast of characters to fight alongside them in action RPG combat. Build a squad and arm them to compliment their abilities and skills, and overwhelm foes as you exploit their elemental weaknesses.

#3 Path of Exile

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2013

The island of Oriath exiles their criminals to the continent of Wraeclast- a land of nightmarish horrors, twisted animals, undead, and ancient gods. You can go from almost guaranteed death, to a force that surpasses them all. A Diablo-inspired action RPG, players skills come from gems they socket into their gear- their only limit being if your character has the necessary state to execute them- and can react to one another. Turn your taunting war cry into an ash-spewing debuff that makes foes vulnerable to fire damage, while also throwing out a fireball sealed in a landmine. Make a single lightning bolt shot from your bow explode when it strikes a target, then erupt in a barrage of arrows in all directions that cause chain-lightning to arc into yet-more nearby foes. Even the skill tree can have jewels socketed into it, allowing you to further adapt your passive abilities.

#2 Bless Unleashed

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment, NEOWIZ

Developer: Round 8 Studios

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2020

After you recieve a vision of the world’s end, only you can save it… And your friends in this open world MMORPG. Along with the open world allowing you to team up against threats across the land, players can also gain rare skins along with their other loot, and use Blessings for more skills.

#1 Destiny 2

Publisher: Bungie

Developer: Bungie

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia

Released: 2017

From the developers of Halo comes this shooter RPG, where ancient Guardians have been resurrected to defend earth from The Darkness. Taking inspiration from MMOs, players can team up with other players in shared world PVE, clans, take part in dungeons, raids, and PVP. While there are only three classes and races, there are subclasses, and new seasons provide plenty of new gear to synergize with any playstyle.