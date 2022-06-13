Diablo Immortal: How To Earn Easy Platinum With The Auction House

Here’s a dirty trick for players working to level up in Diablo Immortal — gems are worth their weight in gold. Everyone is grinding to earn perfect 5 Star Legendary Gems, but the lowly regular Gems are worth a goldmine on the marketplace. The Auction House is a tool you might not consider using if you’re a F2P player, but it actually is incredibly useful as a source for free Platinum. Platinum is one of two microtransaction currencies in the game, and it is one you can actually earn for free. Nice, right? Not only can you get some Platinum from the Battle Pass, but you can also grind it out at the Auction House by buying low and selling high. Gems are a hot ticket item, and we’re not even talking about the Legendary. Any old regular lowly Gem is what you need.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How To Make Platinum With Regular Gems | Free MTX Currency Guide

NOTE: Unlocking chests with Iben Fahd Keys in the Iben Fahd Sanctum is a very good way to get loads of regular gems.

You’re sitting on a goldmine of microtransaction currency, and you don’t even know it. Regular Gems — you know, all the gems that aren’t Legendary — are shockingly valuable due to their late-game rarity. Players are willing to spend serious money on these things. You can only slot 6 Legendary Gems maximum at any given time, so everyone needs regular Gems to slot into everything else and upgrade. You can only purchase 10 Gems per day from the Hilt Trader — but the biggest players need more.

Right now, Gems are selling out instantly on the auction house. This might not be the case forever, so I recommend selling off your extra gems ASAP. Around Level 45-50, you’ll be swimming in Gems if you’ve unlocked the Iben Fahd Sanctum and run through the depths using your keys.

How To Make Easy Platinum :

: Go to the Auction House in the lower-right of Westmarch . Talk to the NPC to open the AH menu and begin trading.

in the lower-right of . Talk to the NPC to open the AH menu and begin trading. Check the prices for each Gem type. Sell for the maximum amount of Platinum they’ve sold before. Even at the highest price on the market, they will still be sold for an easy Platinum infusion.

You can easily earn 150-200~ Platinum per sale — or more, check your server prices. When you’re sitting on 20+ or even 30+ Gems, that’s a whole lot of Platinum you can make in a day. Why spend real money when you can earn it this easily?