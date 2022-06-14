Diablo Immortal: How To Unlock The Legacy of the Horadrim System | Sanctum Zone Guide

You’re missing out on valuable buffs and loads of loot if you haven’t yet unlocked the Legacy of the Horadrim — an optional system in Diablo Immortal where you can give yourself boosts or use keys to unlock chests for huge rewards. The entire system is pretty easy to miss. If you’re not completing every activity in Westmarch and beyond, you can easily overlook this one. Now we know how it works, and how to take advantage of the vault packed with treasure chests just waiting to be opened. If you want even more weekly activities to accomplish in Diablo Immortal, you’ll absolutely want to unlock the Sanctum ASAP.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

What Is The Legacy of the Horadrim System?

The “Legacy of the Horadrim” system is in a unique zone called Iben Fahd’s Sanctum that unlocks after completing challenges. The Legacy of the Horadrim is a new activity — by defeating specific bosses, you can unlock different buffs for your character. You can also collect a special currency that can be used to upgrade the buffs permanently, giving you an even bigger boost. There are 9 vessel slots, each with a different buff, that you can activate and upgrade.

By defeating specific bosses on the map, you’ll earn vessels at the Legacy Shrine . There are 9 slots — each with a unique bonus.

on the map, you’ll earn vessels at the . There are — each with a unique bonus. To upgrade vessels and increase each slot’s bonus, you can travel into the Sanctum’s combat area called the Aspirants’ Grounds. In the depths, you can earn Culling Stones which you can spend at the 9 vessel slots to upgrade.

How Do You Unlock Iben Fahd’s Sanctum?

To unlock Iben Fahd’s Sanctum and gain access to the Legacy of the Horadrim system, you need to play through Challenge Rifts and complete the “Legacy of the Horadrim” quest.

Complete Challenge Rift Level 10 or higher to earn Caldensann’s Compassion .

or higher to earn . Collecting this unlocks the “ Legacy of the Horadrim ” quest.

” quest. This can be completed around Level 45-50~.

The Challenge Rift is located in Westmarch, right next to the Elder Rift portal. Challenge Rifts give you one-time rewards for completing each level of the challenge. As you level up, you’ll be able to play through more Challenge Rifts. To start unlocking chests and giving yourself buffs, you’ll need to complete Challenge Rift Level 10. Goodluck, adventurer!