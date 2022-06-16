Sniper Elite 5: Road Rage Achievement Guide

One of the many missable Achievements that you can unlock in Sniper Elite 5 is known as Road Rage. This Achievement tasks the players with destroying every type of vehicle that can be found in the game’s seventh mission called Secret Weapons. Before going on your vehicular hunt, it is important to know what vehicles you are going to need to track down and how to deal with each one. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the Road Rage Achievement in Sniper Elite 5.

How To Unlock The Road Rage Achievement In Sniper Elite 5

There is a total of six vehicles that can be found in Mission 7. Below is a full list of each of the vehicles that you will need to destroy as well as where to find them and how to destroy each one of them.

Motorcycle – Like many of the vehicles you will find on this level, you will find a motorcycle patrolling up and down the long road horizontal road beneath the fencing that protects the facility (marked by the yellow line). You can also find a parked motorcycle at the base marked by the white circle marked on the map.

– Like many of the vehicles you will find on this level, you will find a motorcycle patrolling up and down the long road horizontal road beneath the fencing that protects the facility (marked by the yellow line). You can also find a parked motorcycle at the base marked by the white circle marked on the map. Staff Car – The staff car is a vehicle that looks like a regular car, very distinct from the other vehicles in the game. There is a convoy traveling up the same horizontal road mentioned above that includes an armored car, a truck, and a staff car. You can target this convoy to check these three vehicles off the list. The car doesn’t require too much damage to destroy, so throw some TNT or a few grenades at it to turn it into scrap metal.

– The staff car is a vehicle that looks like a regular car, very distinct from the other vehicles in the game. There is a convoy traveling up the same horizontal road mentioned above that includes an armored car, a truck, and a staff car. You can target this convoy to check these three vehicles off the list. The car doesn’t require too much damage to destroy, so throw some TNT or a few grenades at it to turn it into scrap metal. Truck – The large vehicles with either a flatbed for supplies, seats for soldiers, or a mobile fueling station, the trunk is part of the convoy mentioned above. You can also find a truck located in the green circle on the map provided below. This vehicle takes a few hits to take down, so make sure you have some Armor-Piercing rounds or a good number of explosives to take it out.

– The large vehicles with either a flatbed for supplies, seats for soldiers, or a mobile fueling station, the trunk is part of the convoy mentioned above. You can also find a truck located in the green circle on the map provided below. This vehicle takes a few hits to take down, so make sure you have some Armor-Piercing rounds or a good number of explosives to take it out. Armored Car – Leading the previously mentioned convoy is the armored car. You can destroy it by putting a satchel on the back of the armored car or by using Armor-Piercing rounds to destroy the plates on the left and right at the back of the car. Destroying the plates will reveal the fuel canisters of the car. Continue to target the canisters with the Armor-Piercing rounds until it is destroyed.

– Leading the previously mentioned convoy is the armored car. You can destroy it by putting a satchel on the back of the armored car or by using Armor-Piercing rounds to destroy the plates on the left and right at the back of the car. Destroying the plates will reveal the fuel canisters of the car. Continue to target the canisters with the Armor-Piercing rounds until it is destroyed. Tank – Two tanks can be found in the red circle near the center of the map with another tank found in the northern red circle. You can use a satchel charge to expose the inside of the tank by putting the charge on the back. You can then either use explosives or Armor-Piercing rounds to destroy it. You can also shoot through the fuel canister on the back of the tank with Armor-Piercing rounds until it is destroyed.

– Two tanks can be found in the red circle near the center of the map with another tank found in the northern red circle. You can use a satchel charge to expose the inside of the tank by putting the charge on the back. You can then either use explosives or Armor-Piercing rounds to destroy it. You can also shoot through the fuel canister on the back of the tank with Armor-Piercing rounds until it is destroyed. Gunboat – You can find the gunboat in the lake found on the northwest map. You can use a Panzerfaust rocket launcher to destroy it or can target the fuel canisters on the back of the boat. Destroy 2-3 three of these canisters with Armor-Piercing rounds to destroy the entire boat.

Note about the convoy: if you don’t find it patrolling the roads, check the area in the northern red circle on the map as I have had experiences where the patrol gets stuck in that area.

Once you destroy all of them, you will unlock the Road Rage Achievement. It is also important to note that your progress towards this achievement carries over between multiple attempts at the mission, so this does not need to be done in a single playthrough of the mission. Don’t feel pressured in trying to destroy all of them in one go, if you are able to remember which vehicles you still need to destroy in a second attempt, you can make a straight shot towards the vehicle(s) on a subsequent playthrough.

