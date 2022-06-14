As you make your way through the missions of Sniper Elite 5, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the starting locations that can be found in Mission 6: Libération in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 6 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 starting locations that you can unlock in Mission 6 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around this small French town. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: Glider Crash

This is the first location that you will start at in the level with it being the default Starting Location that you unlock upon playing the game for the first time. Surviving the crash of your glider, you will approach the town from the south and have the chance to talk to other surviving rangers to get intel before making your way into the town.

Starting Location #2: Bridge Charlie

The second Starting Location is found to the west of the map just before the bridge that is being protected by snipers. Head to the west of the mansion found in the southern part of the map. This is where you will find a bonfire that you can light to unlock the Bridge Charlie Starting Location.

Starting Location #3: Riverside House

The last Starting Location found in Mission 6 is found at the north of the level just before the bridge that has had a blockade set up on it. The Starting Location is a farmhouse that you will need to break into to unlock as a Starting Location. You can do this by either picking the lock on the door or by using a pair of bolt cutters.

