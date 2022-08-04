Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All New Pokemon

As is the case with all new Pokemon generations, new monsters will be added to the ever-growing National Pokedex. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest additions to the franchise due to release later this year, and so far we’ve seen a handful of brand new Pokemon that players will be racing to catch.
There hasn’t been a whole lot shown off of Scarlet and Violet as of yet, but as both games get closer to launching, it’s likely that we’ll see a lot in terms of what they’re both bringing to the table. We know that they’ll be a mixture of classic Pokemon gameplay and the open-ended style of play featured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus from earlier this year, taking a more hands-off approach to its main story.
Here’s a list of every confirmed Pokemon coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
[This piece is a work in progress as the full list of new Pokemon hasn’t been officially revealed yet. Come back later for more monsters as they’re shown off!]
More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:
| All New Pokemon | Pre-Order Bonuses | All Version Exclusive Pokemon (So Far!) |
Sprigatito
Category: Grass Cat Pokemon
Type: Grass
Height: 1’4″
Weight: 9 lbs
Ability: Overgrow
PokeDex Entry: Capricious and attention-seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokémon other than itself.
Fuecoco
Category: Fire Croc Pokemon
Type: Fire
Height: 1’4″
Weight: 21.6 lbs
Ability: Blaze
PokeDex Entry: Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye.
Quaxly
Category: Duckling Pokemon
Type: Water
Height: 1’8″
Weight: 13.4 lbs
Ability: Torrent
PokeDex Entry: This serious-mannered Pokémon will follow in its Trainer’s wake. It’s tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty.
Smoliv
Category: Olive Pokemon
Type: Grass/Normal
Height: 1′
Weight: 14.3 lbs
Ability: Early Bird
PokeDex Entry: N/A
Pawmi
Category: Mouse Pokemon
Type: Electric
Height: 1′
Weight: 5.5 lbs
Ability: Static/Natural Cure
PokeDex Entry: N/A
Lechonk
Category: Hog Pokemon
Type: Normal
Height: 1’8″
Weight: 22.5 lbs
Ability: Aroma Veil/Gluttony
PokeDex Entry: N/A
Miraidon
Miraidon is one of the known legendary Pokemon in Violet. Other than the fact that it’ll likely be exclusive to Violet, we know that it’ll be the player’s primary mode of transportation. Like the traversal Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the player will ride on Miraidon’s back to do things like fly, swim, and sprint.
Category: N/A
Type: N/A
Height: N/A
Weight: N/A
Ability: N/A
PokeDex Entry: N/A
Koraidon
Koraidon is one of the known legendary Pokemon in Scarlet. Other than the fact that it’ll likely be exclusive to Scarlet, we know that it’ll be the player’s primary mode of transportation. Like the traversal Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the player will ride on Miraidon’s back to do things like fly, swim, and sprint.
Category: N/A
Type: N/A
Height: N/A
Weight: N/A
Ability: N/A
PokeDex Entry: N/A
Fidough
Category: Puppy Pokemon
Type: Fairy
Height: 1′
Weight: 24 lbs
Ability: Own Tempo
PokeDex Entry: N/A
Cetitan
Category: Terra Whale Pokemon
Type: Ice
Height: 14’9″
Weight: 1,543.2 lbs
Ability: Slush Rush / Thick Fat
PokeDex Entry: N/A
Paldean Wooper
Category: Poison Fish Pokemon
Type: Poison/Ground
Height: 1’4″
Weight: 24.3 lbs
Ability: Poison Point/Water Absorb
PokeDex Entry: N/A