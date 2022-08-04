Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All New Pokemon

As is the case with all new Pokemon generations, new monsters will be added to the ever-growing National Pokedex. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest additions to the franchise due to release later this year, and so far we’ve seen a handful of brand new Pokemon that players will be racing to catch.

There hasn’t been a whole lot shown off of Scarlet and Violet as of yet, but as both games get closer to launching, it’s likely that we’ll see a lot in terms of what they’re both bringing to the table. We know that they’ll be a mixture of classic Pokemon gameplay and the open-ended style of play featured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus from earlier this year, taking a more hands-off approach to its main story.

Here’s a list of every confirmed Pokemon coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

[This piece is a work in progress as the full list of new Pokemon hasn’t been officially revealed yet. Come back later for more monsters as they’re shown off!]

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokemon

Type: Grass

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 9 lbs

Ability: Overgrow

PokeDex Entry: Capricious and attention-seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokémon other than itself.

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokemon

Type: Fire

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 21.6 lbs

Ability: Blaze

PokeDex Entry: Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye.

Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokemon

Type: Water

Height: 1’8″

Weight: 13.4 lbs

Ability: Torrent

PokeDex Entry: This serious-mannered Pokémon will follow in its Trainer’s wake. It’s tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty.

Smoliv

Category: Olive Pokemon

Type: Grass/Normal

Height: 1′

Weight: 14.3 lbs

Ability: Early Bird

PokeDex Entry: N/A

Pawmi

Category: Mouse Pokemon

Type: Electric

Height: 1′

Weight: 5.5 lbs

Ability: Static/Natural Cure

PokeDex Entry: N/A

Lechonk

Category: Hog Pokemon

Type: Normal

Height: 1’8″

Weight: 22.5 lbs

Ability: Aroma Veil/Gluttony

PokeDex Entry: N/A

Miraidon

Miraidon is one of the known legendary Pokemon in Violet. Other than the fact that it’ll likely be exclusive to Violet, we know that it’ll be the player’s primary mode of transportation. Like the traversal Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the player will ride on Miraidon’s back to do things like fly, swim, and sprint.

Category: N/A

Type: N/A

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Ability: N/A

PokeDex Entry: N/A

Koraidon

Koraidon is one of the known legendary Pokemon in Scarlet. Other than the fact that it’ll likely be exclusive to Scarlet, we know that it’ll be the player’s primary mode of transportation. Like the traversal Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the player will ride on Miraidon’s back to do things like fly, swim, and sprint.

Category: N/A

Type: N/A

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Ability: N/A

PokeDex Entry: N/A

Fidough

Category: Puppy Pokemon

Type: Fairy

Height: 1′

Weight: 24 lbs

Ability: Own Tempo

PokeDex Entry: N/A

Cetitan

Category: Terra Whale Pokemon

Type: Ice

Height: 14’9″

Weight: 1,543.2 lbs

Ability: Slush Rush / Thick Fat

PokeDex Entry: N/A

Paldean Wooper

Category: Poison Fish Pokemon

Type: Poison/Ground

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 24.3 lbs

Ability: Poison Point/Water Absorb

PokeDex Entry: N/A