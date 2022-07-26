10 Best Fishing Nintendo Switch Games – Gone Fishin’

Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby once sang of getting away from the hustle and bustle of our lives, of taking a sabbatical by a shady wavy pool. Now, unfortunately it’s not always possible to pack up the car, plan a fishing trip and play hooky with the boss. However, with modern technology your next fishing trip is only as far as the nearest comfy sofa.

#10 Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Developer: MasterCode

Publisher: Ultimate Games

Release: 2021

The highlights of any fishing trip are definitely the beautiful picturesque countryside and the serene sounds of nature enveloping you. It’s not just about the serenity now, it’s also about the joy of catching the perfect fish with your best rod, the perfect bait and the ultimate cast. Ultimate fishing Simulator promises a variety of approaches and techniques and all the joys that come with fishing. What’s more you can ply your trade all over the world in a multitude of idyllic spots as you nab as many fish as you can.

#9 Ark: Survival Evolved

Developers: Studio Wildcard, Virtual Basement, Efecto Studios, Instinct Games, Abstraction, Instinct Games S.A.E.

Publisher: Studio Wildcard, Snail

Release: June 2, 2015

The joy of being a child was that we could do, say and dream anything. However, growing older means that responsibilities increase and that creativity suffers as a result. Games allow us to reconnect with that part of ourselves. Ark is an incredibly diverse survival game and it even lets you enhance your fishing skills. Ark provides an environment for you to build and grow your own inventory, homestead and community. Surviving and creating something that others can destroy or protect adds to the thrill immensely. Fishing is as always an escape from the humdrum. This is a beautiful and detailed game but it does require a time commitment to master your environment.

#8 Stardew Valley

Developer: Eric Barone, Sickhead Games, ConcernedApe

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Release: February 26, 2016

Stardew Valley likely needs no introduction, its cute aesthetic and beautiful art style have made it a household name. It’s an incredibly detailed and sophisticated sim experience. Again, as with other games on this list, fishing is not the primary objective and if you come for the fishing you’ll likely stay for the rest. Going fishing in game is retro-esque because of the games top down style and it’s remarkably relaxing. A quick sit down by the river often turns into a “How is it 10pm already?” There’s a lot of subtle complexity to this game and it scales with the effort you put in to match the development of your farm.

#7 Pokémon Sword & Shield

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

Release: November 15, 2019

If you’re craving a beautiful open world with a tinge of nostalgia then you’ll like the next offering. Fishing is a staple of the Pokémon franchise, many of you will remember eagerly casting a line, dreaming of snaring a shiny Gyarados, only to be greeted with a Magikarp. The combined experience of nostalgia and a peaceful open world is just as relaxing as always. While the game doesn’t have the same visuals of some of the Switch’s other offerings it is still a great entry into the franchise. The benefit of fishing in Pokémon is that it won’t be a huge wait before you have your first catch. It’s a simplistic approach to fishing quite unlike that of Ultimate fishing Simulator 2.

#6 Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Developer: Concrete Software, Inc.

Publisher: Game Mill

Release: October 16, 2018

Sometimes it’s not enough to just cast a line and sit back. For some there’s a thrill in trying to seek out and catch the biggest fish, in being the best in the business. That’s the experience that Rapala Fishing: Pro Series provides. There’s a spot open at Rapala for a new pro angler, may the best angler win. This game rewards skill and effort as you develop your skills and save for better equipment, you’ll get bigger fish and find it easier to cast or find hot spots with all the best fish. It may not be the most striking game on this list, but it’s easy to pick up and really fun to master. It has interesting bits of information about your equipment and how it all works. Rapala features a variety of lakes, fish and lures as well as the ability to speed across the lakes in your boat!

#5 Fishing Star World Tour

Developer: WFS

Publisher: WFS

Release: January 31, 2019

There’s a lot to be said for accessories when one goes fishing and to a degree there’s a substantial joy to be derived from having your favorite road, best reel and the perfect bait. This is what Fishing Star World Tour has to offer, a variety of customization options for you to take on your next fishing trip. Not to mention this game features a vast bevy of fish to catch and discover across multiple locations. While the game focuses on being more gamey than realistic, that’s not a bad thing if you’re looking to take a load off. It’s great fun to do with friends and family if you’re looking for a low input way to spend an evening.

#4 Bass Pro Shops: The Strike – Championship Edition

Developers: XS Games, Piranha Games, Saber Interactive

Publisher: Planet Entertainment, XS Games

Release: October 6, 2009

Fishing is not only a relaxing pastime but also an engaging and highly competitive sport. Bass Pro Shops offers the avid fisherman an opportunity to enjoy a more intricate and technically demanding game. If you’re looking for a kickback and relaxing experience this one might not be for you. However if you’re eager to be the best and bask in multiple lures, which fish they attract, the optimal casting styles and the benefits of each, or even different fish and approaches to reeling in the next big one then look no further.

#3 Legendary Fishing

Developer: SIMS Co., Ltd.

Publisher: Ubisoft, Ubisoft Japan

Release: September 17, 2018

Are you hoping to sneak in a quick fishing session before work/school? If you’re looking forward to taking the plunge and catching as many whoppers as possible then Legendary Fishing is for you. There are multiple modes: a career, arcade and multiplayer mode and the experience is varied for each. In nature, the game itself is centered more around the actual act of fishing. Less time spent is spent travelling along or around large bodies of water. What’s more, Legendary Fishing has a lot of variety – multiple locations, rods and fish. If your fishing buddies come round one evening and voice their envy, then invite the to join in and cast a line.

#2 Fishing Fighters

Developer: Lategra, Inc.

Publisher: Aksys Games, FuRyu

Release: March 25, 2021

Like sardines in a can, fishing games can start to feel a little cut and paste after you’ve played enough of them. However Fishing Fighters takes a new approach, breaking away from the typical visual styles of the rest, Fishing Fighters can feel like a visual novel at times. If you like Manga style visuals and don’t mind a fair bit of dialogue then this might be your next fishing fix. Great audio and new game mechanics make it an interesting and engaging experience. Quirky characters are the norm in its fun fresh light hearted approach to fishing. Like Legendary Fishing this game also features a multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

#1 Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Developer: Tachyon Inc., Natsume Inc.

Publisher: Natsume Inc.

Release: 18 Sep, 2019

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure is rated E for everyone! You hear that? Everyone! Great visuals, engaging environment, quirky characters, multiple fishing locations and more gear than you can shake a fish at! Seriously, what’s not to like ? Some of the scenes are genuinely serene with sweet lilting music… until a fish appears and things get turned up. The story is simple but fun and just like Fishing Fighters there are distinctive role playing elements to the game. The gameplay is simple, it’s easy to play and there is definitely mastery to be had.

So if you’re desperate to get away or eager to dive into some fishing then cast a line, kick back and catch some fish. Don’t forget to snap a screenshot of your next whopper!