Flat out – The 10 Best racing games on Android

There are few things in life that can compare to the rumble of a V8, the scream of a v10 or the thrill of going flat out down a straight bit of track with reckless abandon. It’s rumored that Henry Ford once said Motor racing started 5 minutes after the second automobile rolled off of the production line. Racing is human nature. If you are craving your racing fix, and looking to drive angry, then Android fans, have we got a list for you! Here are the 10 best racing games on Android.

#10 Dirt Trackin’ 2



Nothing beats the roar of an engine pushed to it’s limits and the feeling of going flat out on the dirt as the car powerslides through the corners. Dirt Trackin’ sees you duke it out against rival racers around a variety of tracks against multiple racers. It features 1st and 3rd person views just in case you want to get a little closer to the chaos. There are multiple cars, multiple liveries and multiple colors to choose from. You can add individual parts to your body kit and paint them accordingly. Do you have a lucky number you’d like to add to your car? No problem, Dirt Trackin’ 2 is a lot of fun and it’s really easy to pick up and play.

#9 Mario Kart Tour

Slide your way to sideways glory in this absolute legacy of a racing game. Mario kart needs no introduction as it was originally released in 1992 for the Super Nintendo! Each iteration of the game has brought something new to the table and it’s become a mainstay of the racing genre. Mario Kart has always provided more of an atypical arcade experience, with item pickups and the ability to do tricks or glide over opponents heads. This is great fun if you desperately need your racing fix while on the bus or subway. The game rewards wacky tricks and sideways shenanigans which is sometimes a welcome contrast to the hyper realistic sims that have seen a popular rise recently. As always there are multiple tracks, characters and karts to choose from and the added nostalgia of the old gang.

#8 Beach Buggy Racing 2

Another dirt racing offering, Beach Buggy Racing 2 charts a course out along beaches and dirt roads around several idyllic locations. Like Mario Kart Tour this game features pickups which allow you to punish your opponents with various projectiles or you can gain an extra boost with some Nitrous Oxide. Pretty visuals and unique obstacles keep the gameplay fresh and exhilarating. The game does have occasional pop-in where items are suddenly rendered along the horizon. However more often than not you’ll be so focused on the race and you likely not even notice. Multiple tracks, cars, decals, paint options and even different playable characters. The majority of the above can be unlocked through various race wins and checking in daily.

#7 Kartrider Rush+

Kartrider Rush+ pits multiple players against each other, across a variety of tracks, in an impressive 3d environment. It’s surprisingly addictive. There are multiple modes to unlock and try, as well as multiple karts, tracks and items. The game can be a little unforgiving if you mess up a drift, which makes gameplay feel balanced and all the more engaging. It also has an Arcade mode which sets teams against each other in a battle to the finish, the objective: to win! While also knocking other players out using projectiles. All while defending both yourself and teammates using various items or shields. It’s a really fun game and is definitely deserving of your time.

#6 Asphalt 9: Legends

Craving the thrill of high risk maneuvers at break neck speeds across crazy tracks that will force you down a road that’s just wide enough for your ride? Or you can spin through the air and build up your boost gauge for the perfect moment. Asphalt 9 legends offers you the opportunity to race on tracks around the world in cars most of us can only dream of. Upgrade your rides as you win races or tick off objectives. You can even join a team of other drivers as you take part in global racing events for new rewards and the chance to unlock better cars. Asphalt 9: Legends offers so much variety, in tracks, environments and cars.

#5 CSR Racing 2

Despite being a slightly older game, CSR Racing 2 features gorgeously rendered vehicles in stunning detail. The game focuses on drag racing as opposed to the circuit or track style of some of the other offerings on this list. Just like drag racing in real life it’s all about precise throttle control and perfectly timed shifts to get the edge and sail past your rival. Customize your cars and unlock various performance packages to guarantee you the best chances to leave your opponent in the dust. What’s more you can build your collection of cars out to staggering sizes which means you’ll have the perfect ride for every race!

#4 Real Racing 3

Are you ready to shift things up a gear? Real Racing 3 offers a lot of the same customization options of the other games on this list. There’s slightly less room for physical body mods but there are multiple graphics and color options to choose from, as well as a bevy of engine upgrades for each car. Looking for a Gran Turismo style game on the go? Here it is! One aspect to delight in is the burble issuing from the exhaust. It’s an element that the kart games don’t deliver on and it’s a sweet music by contrast. The controls are effective and tight, making it a cinch to cut the ultimate racing line around the track, especially if your ride is a Red Bull F1 car.

#3 Riptide GP 2

If you ever played a Jet Moto game on the PlayStation 1 then this is a very familiar experience. For those who are unfamiliar with the Riptide series, this is a jet ski racing game that allows players to do risky tricks in the form of airborne maneuvers. You can equip multiple tricks before the start of the race. The gameplay is fluid and feels smooth and tight. Riptide GP2 also features a career mode and an online multiplayer. As is the norm there are the multitude of color combinations to choose from for both your ride and rider. This is definitely an improvement on GP1.

#2 Top Speed 2

Do you want to throw down with your friends from light to light? Build the ultimate super car racing machine? Customize it to fit your personality and own tastes? Then Top Speed 2 is definitely a game to check out! Similar to CSR Racing 2, Top Speed 2 is centered around drag racing and timing those shifts perfectly, however it is also about building up your ride until it’s the best beast on the streets. Both of the above drag racing games are heavily reminiscent of the Drag Racing mode from Need for Speed Underground 2, so it also ticks certain nostalgia boxes too.

#1 GRID Autosport

The ultimate driving experience is wholesome and complete, it’s something that’s different for everyone. It needs to suit multiple styles or driving disciplines. That’s exactly what GRID Autosport offers… everything, multiple modes, challenging driving tracks, unique cars with glorious exhaust notes, immersive environments and cheeky AI that will hog the race line. You’ll be challenged to compete and succeed in multiple driving disciplines: Touring, Open wheel, Endurance, Tuning and Street. GRID Autosport requires dedication and concentration, it asks you to be the best for the best teams. It feels and looks like a console game on android!

Sometimes all you need to do is drop a gear and disappear, we hope these offerings give you the adrenaline hit you need to carry you through your week. Just remember what Colin Mcrae always said, “When in doubt, flat out!”.