Diablo Immortal: How To Craft Legendary Gems | FA Runes Guide

Here’s something Diablo Immortal won’t explain — you can craft Legendary Gems by running Elder Rifts in Westmarch. Even if you’ve been doing Elder Rifts, you might not realize you’re collecting unique currencies. As you complete Elder Rifts, you’ll earn a currency called Fading Embers. Faded Embers can be traded for Rune Words, and Rune Words can be used to craft Legendary Gems. If you’re really, truly lucky you might even get a 5-Star Legendary Gem. There’s about a .05% chance of that happening. But it can happen!

Either way, you’ll need to craft and upgrade Legendary Gems to get far in the endgame. Here’s a step-by-step explanation on how to actually craft Legendary Gems in Westmarch.

How To Craft Legendary Gems

To begin crafting Legendary Gems, you need to unlock the city of Westmarch, the Apprentice Jeweler, and the ability to summon Elder Rifts. There’s no reason to farm for Legendary Gems until you’re max level or close to max level — by that point, you’ll easily have access to everything you need for the crafting process.

To craft Legendary Gems, there are three basic steps you need to know. We need to complete Elder Rifts to earn Fading Embers, trade Faded Embers to earn FA Runes, then trade FA Runes to craft a random Legendary Gem.

Step #1: Earning Fading Embers :

: In Westmarch , go to the Palace Courtyard to find the Elder Rift portal. Use Rare / Legendary Crests to enter the Portal — you’ll get 1 free Rare Crest daily . Complete Elder Rifts to earn Fading Embers .

, go to the Palace Courtyard to find the portal. Use to enter the Portal — you’ll get . Complete Elder Rifts to earn . You are limited to earning 200 Fading Embers without using Crests and can earn an addition 120 Fading Embers if you or anyone on your team uses a Crest.

Step #2: Trading Fading Embers For FA Runes :

: In the Palace Courtyard near the Elder Rift, talk to Cellik , Fading Embers and Runes Trader . Trade 18 Fading Embers for 1 FA Rune .

, . Trade for . To craft 1 Legendary Gem, we need 22 FA Runes. To save yourself some time, don’t talk to Cellik until you have 396 Fading Embers. This will take about 9+ days of grinding Elder Rifts. You won’t be able to earn enough Fading Embers in one week due to the limit — you can only earn 320 Fading Embers max per week.

Step #3: Crafting Legendary Gems :

: Travel to Rakkis Plaza and enter the Jeweler Store. Talk to Seril, Apprentice Jeweler and select Craft . In this menu, select Random Legendary Gem . This costs 22 FA Runes (at 18 Fading Embers each, or 396 Fading Embers total) to craft.

and select . In this menu, select . This costs (at 18 Fading Embers each, or 396 Fading Embers total) to craft. The crafted Legendary Rune is random and can be 1-5 Stars.

5 Star Gems are the best-of-the-best rarest tier items. Getting one will give you a huge advantage in the endgame portion of Diablo Immortal. Because of the limitations on how many Fading Embers you can earn per week, and how many Legendary Gems you need to upgrade your existing Legendary Gems, you’re basically required to purchase Legendary Crests from the in-game shop if you want to be competitive on the PVP leaderboards.

This crafting method at least lets us lowly F2P players get a taste of those sweet Legendary Gems.