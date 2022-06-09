Diablo Immortal: How To Farm Enemies Infinitely | Shassar Sea XP Guide

Sick of dungeons and just want to do some mindless enemy farming in Diablo Immortal? There’s a good spot for it right in the middle of the game. At Level 28, you’ll unlock the Shassar Sea region — a desert area that’s packed with giant scorpions and deadly bandits. This is also a great Bestial Essence farming location no matter what level you’re in. Bestial Essence are random collectibles that unlock pages of the Bestiary — collect 10 and then visit the book pedestal icon on any map to unlock a page. Once you earn a page, you’ll earn random rewards, including a chance at a Legendary Gear piece.

Farming in the open world is a viable solution to bored players looking for another way to pile on the XP. I’d recommend doing your dailies and weeklies (check your codex) first, but after that’s all done, you’ll have nothing to do but grind. You can grind Elder Rifts with no crests, or you can run around in circles and enjoy a good old-fashioned XP farm.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

5 Beginner Tips | Is It Really F2P? | All Classes List | Best PVE Classes | Ancient Nightmare Event Guide | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | How To Earn Free Legendary Gear | Compatible Smart Phones List | Reaching Library of Zoltun Kulle | Level 35+ Farming | Level 60 Farming | How To Join Hidden Lair Dungeons | How To Claim The Horadric Set | 9 Lamps Puzzle Solution | Laser Mirror Puzzle Solution | How To Get +5 Rare Crests | How To Get Hilts & Hilt Trader Location | How Combat Rating Works

Shassar Sea | Open-World Farming Location

NOTE: This infinite XP farming location has been discovered by the community, so depending on your server, other players may be circling the area. If they are, reset the map and reload to (hopefully) enter another instance — but this place is a known factor now. Try joining up with any other players in the area to boost your XP gains!

Want to farm for endless XP while basically doing nothing? You’ll need to unlock the Shassar Sea region (Level 28-36) and go to a very specific area in the center of the map. Check the screenshot below for an exact location.

The area is northwest from the Oasis Waypoint. Travel west and then north to a small area packed with bandits around a fountain. The bandits here respawn so fast, you’ll be fighting the next group before the current group is dead — circle around the fountain, pulling each group and taking them all out at once. You’ll need to run around the fountain, but that really is it.

Enemies will level up with you, so you can really use this farming spot to progress through Level 28 to Level 40~ or higher. As an added bonus, this is a great way to farm for Bestial Essence and unlock three or more Bestiary pages per day. That gives even more useful rewards. If you’re sick of doing dungeons and completed all your bounties, there’s no reason not to take a spin around the fountain for a little bandit hunting.