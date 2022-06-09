Diablo Immortal: Everything You Can Do Daily, Weekly & Monthly | Community Checklist

Diablo Immortal is a F2P game that’s packed with daily, weekly and monthly timers for tasks — and not everything is obvious. Your adventurer has access to a Codex that’s packed with activities, but that doesn’t give you a full picture of everything you can do in the entire game. There are timers you might not even know about. For example, the Codex gives you clear daily goals like turning in three Bestiary pages, but it won’t tell you that you can earn a maximum of 320 Fading Embers by completing Elder Rifts each week. If you’re hungry to do everything you can to grind up to Level 60 and beyond, you might just need a checklist.

Community member r/Dreanor_ answered our perfectionist prayers with a simple-to-use checklist of every daily, weekly, and monthly activity. Keep track of all your activities — even the ones you didn’t even know about. Did you know you’ll only get 6 Gems per day from running Hidden Lairs? Did you know about the Shadow Lottery? Did you know bounties stack if you don’t complete all your bounties every day? Now you’ll know everything!

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Everything You Can Do Daily, Weekly & Monthly

All F2P games have timers gating you from playing too much — so certain activities will only give you maximum rewards for doing them once per day, once per week, or once per month. Diablo Immortal has a LOT of activities, and not all of them are clearly communicated. Here’s a full list of everything a F2P / PVE focused player should get done.

For an easy-to-use list covering everything, use this incredibly useful community checklist right here. Everything is separated by daily, weekly and monthly. Timers at the top tell you when the events will reset. This checklist was created by Reddit user u/Draenor_ — all kudos and thanks go to them.

Daily Tasks :

: Collect First Kill of the Day Reward

Collect Daily Reward Chest from the Shop

Complete 8 Bounties (Stack up to 24 if not completed daily)

Complete Side-Quests from the Adventure Seeker

Complete Side-Quests in the open world until you collect a maximum of 5 Enchanted Dust

Complete Hidden Lairs until you collect a maximum of 6 Gems

Collect Monster Essence and collect 3 Bestiary Pages

Complete Shadow Contract (Stack up to 5 if not completed daily)

Collect 1 Rare Crest from the Elder Rift

Collect 3 Daedessa’s Blessing rewards from Elder Rifts

Complete Challenge Rifts to claim Daily Rewards

Run Battlegrounds 3 times per day — Available 8AM, 12PM, 6PM & 10PM

Purchase Limited Time & Daily items from the Hilt Trader — Resets twice a day

Complete Legacy of the Horadrim / Iben’s Sanctuary and open reward chests

Enter the Shadow Lottery (Akeba’s Signet Reward) — Available 12PM, 6PM & 9PM

Complete special world events only available on specific days — Haunted Carriage / Ancient Nightmare / Etc

Weekly Tasks :

: Complete Challenge Rifts — get as high as possible to earn Weekly Rewards

Complete Codex Quests for Battle Points

Complete 3 Contracts

Complete Elder Rift runs until you collect the maximum of 320 Fading Embers

Defeat Helliquary Raid Bosses — as many as possible to earn Weekly Rewards

Complete Vault of the Immortals runs for maximum Weekly Rewards — Available 12PM-2PM & 7PM-9PM

Purchase Weekly items from the Hilt Trader

Collect 4 Blessing from The Assembly event — Assembly events are available Wednesday & Saturday at 2PM-10PM

Monthly Tasks :

: Purchase a Legendary Crest from the Hilt Trader

And that’s everything you can do Daily, Weekly and Monthly. Is there something we missed? Let us know and we’ll add it to this list — as if you need even more stuff to do in Diablo Immortal.